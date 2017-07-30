Maid and unmade in India: Tripti Lahiri on her book on domestic workers in India

Balance of power: The protests at Noida’s Mahagun Moderne. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Balance of power: The protests at Noida’s Mahagun Moderne. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In her book, Maid in India (Aleph Book Company), Tripti Lahiri reports from the trenches of an often-invisible class conflict — between the millions of India’s domestic workers and their middle-class or upper middle-class employers. That conflict flared up in spectacular disorder recently in Mahagun Moderne, an apartment complex in Noida: a maid went missing, her family allegedly attacked an apartment complex, and there was subsequent backlash from the state, including a central minister who sided with the employers. But the conflict lines are negotiated daily in upper-caste, upper-class homes: can the maid sit at the dining table? Where can she sleep? Is she allowed to open the fridge to pour herself a glass of water? In this email interview, the Hong Kong-based Lahiri, who is Asia bureau chief for Quartz, speaks about what led her to write this book, why employers in India organise against their workers and why the life of maids represent both a fulfilment and denial of the promise of economic mobility. Excerpts:

What set you off on writing this book? Was it a particular case of abuse?

Actually, quite the opposite. It was spending time with a woman whom I first got to know as a cook, but who I realised over time was a significant figure in her own neighbourhood — a banker for other women, a one-person character verification service, and so much more. I realised I knew very little about the lives of people who worked as helps — away from their jobs in our homes — and it made me curious.

Is there anything that surprised you about the Mahagun Moderne incident?

One thing that doesn’t surprise me is that a minister would side with the employers. I’m also not surprised to hear the employers referring to the migrant workers as “Bangladeshi illegals” — though I’m surprised by how quickly those comments surfaced. I’m not saying there aren’t any undocumented migrants working in Delhi or elsewhere. But the speed with which the employers sought to undercut the claims of the migrant workers by suggesting they don’t have any status to demand rights, was astonishing. I am surprised that the workers revolted, because of the likelihood of facing repercussions from police and municipal authorities, or losing their jobs.

What are the number of domestic workers in India?

The National Sample Survey Office in its most recent survey of employment put the numbers at 3.5 million or so, which seems an underestimate. For context, Brazil, about the same population as Uttar Pradesh, counts seven million domestic workers. At the upper end, the estimate is nearly 20 million workers from the government-backed Domestic Workers Sector Skill Council.

How have wages in their sector gone up with time and economic progress?

It would take more research to see if real wages for basic housework have gone up over time, excluding inflation effects. However, for people with skills — those who can cook more than one cuisine, do some management (dealing with other staff or delivery people), speak English or are experienced in childcare, their wages are definitely above market average in a city like Delhi.

Recently, a Mumbai apartment complex decided to fix wages for particular kinds of work, and sacked those who wanted more. How is it that, in India, the employers seem to be organising against workers — and not the other way round?

Apartment complexes are places where affluent people can solidify their class identities around their common interests — which, in this case, involves not paying more than a certain amount for help. Employers can more easily forge solidarity in free time spent socialising at their housing society and through Resident Welfare Associations, than can workers scattered in different places, or who really can’t afford to lose a job.

Why focus on live-in maids only?

I focused on them because they are the most likely to come from far away, have the least in common with their employers, and are the most invisible of workers.

An overwhelming majority of these workers are women. Has this influenced working conditions or even government attitudes to this sector?

I believe the Jharkhand state government and police are concerned in the wake of different incidents involving young women from the state. The police have become more active about pursuing trafficking cases while the state is supposed to be looking at steps to ensure something called “safe migration.” This could involve, say, having local village pradhans keep track of people leaving for work. I have heard this for a while but I’m not sure how they’d do this without impinging on freedom of movement.

Is it common for domestic workers to be entitled to basics — a bed to sleep on or a washroom to use? How successful have companies like The Maid Company been in getting these amenities to them?

How many full-time cooks or cleaners do you know who get overtime, paid leave or any other benefits? I think entities like The Maids Company, which are very few in number, can’t reshape the landscape of these relations, but, perhaps, can start a conversation. Major change has to come from some combination of employers realising that very often they are in the wrong (on matters ranging from pay to general behaviour) and changes in the law. We don’t seem to be very close to that. There have to be basic rules so that people have an official benchmark for pay, days off and benefits. Because, even if you start out with lofty ideals, it’s very easy to default to what’s most convenient for you.

How do existing inequalities of caste and gender play into the way maids and their work is treated?

Inequalities of religion play a big role in domestic help hiring. Employers are often upper-caste Hindus, while the help may be Christian, or far more often, Muslim. It’s very common for impoverished Christian tribal women and Muslim Bengali women to come to Delhi to work as full-time helps. Employers in any case don’t see the help as people on par with themselves, and the religious and language divide compounds that.

How successful have other developing countries been in regulating this sector?

The Philippines has taken some steps on this front, and requires not only a minimum wage for domestic help but some benefits. Brazil is another example. In 2014, it passed a law that required helps to be registered, set limits on working hours, and required employers to pay into a fund for workers.

