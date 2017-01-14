Knock, knock, who’s there?

The uniting of this-chalk and that-cheese provides an esoteric narrative force absent from hard sci-fi in recent years. The uniting of this-chalk and that-cheese provides an esoteric narrative force absent from hard sci-fi in recent years.

Book: The Three-Body Problem

Author: Cixin Liu

Publication: Head of Zeus

Pages: 416

Price: Rs 479

The Three-Body Problem is, at first sight, a familiar enough late 20th century fable: first contact story segues into alien invasion. Woven into it is a high-res, full-immersion virtual reality game that seeks to definitively resolve a long-standing stumper in theoretical mathematics. The uniting of this-chalk and that-cheese provides an esoteric narrative force absent from hard sci-fi in recent years.

That-cheese, the book’s titular number, however, turns out to refer to the classical three-body problem, an especially harrowing subset of a 300-year-old astrodynamics conundrum, the “n-body problem”. Simply put, the three-body problem addresses the interaction of three close-set celestial bodies in a danse de trois through Newtonian gravitational space.

What sets this novel apart from a numerics nerdfest is that it isn’t one. It sold half a million copies in China before the English translation won Asia’s first Hugo Award in 2015. Not that the novel isn’t sufficiently geeky and nerdy: for a year now, legions of fans have boned down to deconstructing Cixin Liu’s science and math threadbare, trying to prove it exactly right or just a little wrong. It’s what makes for cult sci-fi, and it is indeed surprising that the book has taken a decade to travel from the Chinese original to an Indian edition in English.

The window into the book is a footnoted first chapter on the brutish winnowing of “reactionary academics” at Beijing’s Qinghuá (Tsinghua) University during Mao Zedong’s Cultural (Proletarian) Revolution’s attempt to eradicate the sì jiù — the “Four Olds”: old customs, old culture, old habits, old ideas. This culling is historical fact.

Thereafter, the narrative becomes a long, looping departure from China’s actual past, present, perhaps even probable futures. The shadowy but unmalignant leadership of Cixin Liu’s China redux launches the Red Coast astrophysics project mere years after the ignobling of intellectuals. It is a fictive pragmatism that leads to an ostracised scientist, Ye Weitei, witnessing the killing of her father at Tsinghua, being placed on work detail at the forbidding Red Coast observatory atop Radar Peak in the mist-wreathed, larch-covered range called the Greater Khingan (Dà Xing’an) in Inner Mongolia, northwest China.

To Cixin Liu’s Chinese readers, the Red Coast Base’s very location speaks volumes because of its daring proximity to what was then the land of “Soviet Revisionist Imperialists”. Planting a top-secret, high-altitude project there is giving Russia the finger. Radar Peak is all patriotic muscle, the surveillance tower of a military panopticon. Or a weapons skunkworks.

Except that it isn’t. It is actually a jury-rigged extraterrestrial callout programme, beaming self-introductions into deep space. Strangely, this outreach is motivated by existential angst, the stuff of “reactionary imperialism”. Then again, who would know better than a scientist that a planet bollixed by humans would need a newfangled messiah?

How safe, though, is it to invite a stranger into your home?

The stranger who snags the beamed invitation is, by galactic standards, a next-door neighbour located 4.4 light years away in the Alpha Centauri star system. Since the first quarter of the 20th century, science fiction has piled up a fancy corpus of xenohabitats. But few have been as outrè as Liu’s Trisolaris — a single planet batted around by the competing gravitational tides of three suns.

The three suns — of the titular three-body problem — are killing Trisolaris. This much is true: Alpha Centauri is a trinary. In August 2016, astronomers discovered that it also has an approximately Earth-size, possibly habitable exoplanet — a find that has made an oracle of Liu.

As it turns out, Earth and Trisolaris are both calling out to each other for rescue. The Trisolarans have established a Fifth Column on Earth: humans of top-flight intelligence — who just happen to be Chinese — playing a full-immersion VR game entered through a proxy-anonymised website and accessible only via a V-suit. The environment of the VR game, “Three-Body” (San ti, also the title of the novel’s original Chinese edition), is apparently a facsimile of Trisolaris.

The game seems simple but is a conceptual mess, as would be the case if a polished VR game were used for experimental proof and case analysis. A game-player is led to ask: “If even an extremely simple arrangement like the three body system is unpredictable chaos, how can we have any faith in discovering the laws of the complicated universe?” But the question remains: Who bungled it, the author or the Trisolarans?

Can a game rescue a dying planet? Or will it kill the Earth?

The Three-Body Problem is the first volume of a trilogy, Remembrance of Earth’s Past. Cixin Liu is the contrarian Western name of Liú Cíxin, whose existence the English-language sci-fi community woke up to when this novel won the Hugo 2015, but who is a nine-time winner of the prestigious Chinese Yínhé (Galaxy) Award for kehuàn (science fiction). Liú Cíxin’s Chinese fandom — which goes by the name “magnet” (cítie, which rhymes with Cíxin) — has long pushed for a global profile for him.

In Chinese literature, a hair-fine line divides kehuàn from qíhuàn (fantasy) — and qíhuàn from xuanhuàn (fantasy with Chinese supernatural elements) and mòhuàn (Western-style magical fiction). The world has only just discovered Sino-sci-fi: The Hugo 2016 (for Best Novella) also went to the Chinese Hao Jingfang for her Folding Beijing, a mòhuàn with a premise oddly reminiscent of the graphic novel and movie, Dark City.

For all that it is advertised as hard sci-fi, there are parts of T3BP that are straight out of Oriental fabula (like living, dehydrated Trisolarans who can be rolled up like a scroll of parchment). So, ask yourself this: How much of Cixin Liu’s mathematical astrodynamic take on Alpha Centauri is invention? Is Trisolaris a three-body (trinary) problem or a four-body (quaternary) problem?