Kedarnath Singh, veteran Hindi poet and essayist, passes away

Veteran poet and author Kedarnath Singh, one of the doyens of modern poetry in Hindi, passed away on March 19. He was 83 years old. A prominent essayist and critic, he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi in 1989 for Akaal Mein Saras (Cranes in Drought) — his poetry collection and the Jnanpith Award in 2013. He was living in New Delhi and had retired as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he served as the head of the department of Hindi Language in Indian Languages Center.

Additionally, his essays and stories like Mere Samay ke Shabd, Kalpana aur chhayavad, Hindi kavita mein bimb vidhan, Kabristan mein Panchayat and poem collections like Abhi Bilkul Abhi, Zameen pak Rahi Hai, Yahan se Dekho, Baagh, Tolstoy aur cycle, are also celebrated pieces of literature. Followers and fans remembered the veteran, especially on Twitter, mourning his demise.

Remembering fondly noted Hindi Poet #KedarnathSingh

on his demise It was his poem ‘Benaras’ which persuaded me to visit his hometown #Varanasi for the first time in 2011. Sharing one of my favourite poem from his book tucked in the corner of my book shelf #SahityaAcademy pic.twitter.com/NVWxFafBPK — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 19, 2018

Shri kedarnath Singh, senior poet of Hindi who was honoured with the highest honour, sahitya akadmi award. For his outstanding contribution to Hindi literature recently passed away on Monday in AIIMS Delhi at the 85 years of age.

I am sad to hear. God gave peace to his soul.😞😞 — Ritu Tiwari (@RituTiw79362230) March 20, 2018

Poets die, not their poems.

A poem by Kedarnath Singh (1934-2018) from 100 Great Indian Poems. RIP dear poet. You will live on through your poems. #Kedarnath singh pic.twitter.com/UMNGeHyX6W — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) March 20, 2018

It’s a loss to the world of Hindi #Poetry and #literature as legend has left us. Paying a tribute to Shri. #KedarnathSingh pic.twitter.com/6ApEOmtuH7 — Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) March 20, 2018

Eminent Hindi poet and Jnanpith awardee #KedarnathSingh passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness.He was 84. Hailing from a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Kedarnath Singh was one of the most celebrated Hindi poets. I pray God to Lay his soul in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) March 20, 2018

He was known for using simple premises and characters to build complex themes and narratives. With a tiger for a central character, his poem Baagh remained one of the most widely read, long pieces of poetry, after it was published in the mid-1980s.

Born on July 7 in 1934 in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Chakia village, he also received the coveted Kumaran Aashan and the Vyas Award.

Watch Singh talk about his poem ‘On recalling the year 1947’, in a 2015 published interview by Sahitya Akademi, here.

