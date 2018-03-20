Latest News

Kedarnath Singh, veteran Hindi poet and essayist, passes away

A prominent essayist and critic, Kedarnath Singh was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi in 1989 for Akaal Mein Saras (Cranes in Drought) — his poetry collection and the Jnanpith Award in 2013. He was living in New Delhi.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 2:05 pm
kedarnath singh, kedarnath singh passes away, kedarnath singh Hindi poet, Kedarnath singh death, kedarnath singh died, kedarnath singh life, kedarnath singh awards, kedarnath singh sahita akademi award, Indian Express, Indian Express News Kedarnath Singh was known for using simple premises and characters to build complex themes and narratives. (Source: Sahitya Akademi archives /YouTube)

Veteran poet and author Kedarnath Singh, one of the doyens of modern poetry in Hindi, passed away on March 19. He was 83 years old. A prominent essayist and critic, he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi in 1989 for Akaal Mein Saras (Cranes in Drought) — his poetry collection and the Jnanpith Award in 2013. He was living in New Delhi and had retired as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he served as the head of the department of Hindi Language in Indian Languages Center.

Additionally, his essays and stories like Mere Samay ke Shabd, Kalpana aur chhayavad, Hindi kavita mein bimb vidhan, Kabristan mein Panchayat and poem collections like Abhi Bilkul Abhi, Zameen pak Rahi Hai, Yahan se Dekho, Baagh, Tolstoy aur cycle, are also celebrated pieces of literature. Followers and fans remembered the veteran, especially on Twitter, mourning his demise.

He was known for using simple premises and characters to build complex themes and narratives. With a tiger for a central character, his poem Baagh remained one of the most widely read, long pieces of poetry, after it was published in the mid-1980s.

Born on July 7 in 1934 in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Chakia village, he also received the coveted Kumaran Aashan and the Vyas Award.

Watch Singh talk about his poem ‘On recalling the year 1947’, in a 2015 published interview by Sahitya Akademi, here.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 20: Latest News