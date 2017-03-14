Elections 2017
JK Rowling’s fascinating Twitter puzzle reveals the fourth Strike novel, and it will knock your brains out

A Twitter fan tweeted to JK Rowling asking for a hint of the name of the next Strike novel, and she replied back with a knotty question.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 14, 2017 8:11 pm
jk rowling, jk rowling twitter, jk rowling strike novel, jk rowling book, jk rowling strike novel, jk rowling lethal white, jk rowling book name, indian express, indian express news Can you guess it? (Source: JK Rowling/Facebook)

She is queen of the wizarding world, and it seems that the author of Harry Potter cast a magic spell on Tweeple with her latest puzzle too. JK Rowling is on the list of favourite authors for most of the book worms — kids and adults, both!

After charming readers with her engrossing novels, the author took to Twitter with an intriguing brain-twister, and it kept Twitterati as busy as beavers.

Apparently, a Twitter fan tweeted to Rowling asking for a hint of the name of the next Strike novel. “Can you give a hint as to what the next Strike novel will be called?” she wrote. Replying back with a knotty question, Rowling wrote: “_ _ _ H _ _/ _ H _ _ _” As soon as she tweeted, several other followers of Rowling joined in to solve the riddle.

One of her fans replied, “You know if you’re not joking, someone WILL figure it out from this, right?” Rowling wrote back: “Of course they will. I never underestimate you people.” Others took to the guessing game and replied with several book names. Read all the tweets here:

And there was a winner, too!

All you bibliophiles, get set to read Rowling’s new book — Lethal White!

