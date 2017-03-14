JK Rowling’s fascinating Twitter puzzle reveals the fourth Strike novel, and it will knock your brains out

She is queen of the wizarding world, and it seems that the author of Harry Potter cast a magic spell on Tweeple with her latest puzzle too. JK Rowling is on the list of favourite authors for most of the book worms — kids and adults, both!
After charming readers with her engrossing novels, the author took to Twitter with an intriguing brain-twister, and it kept Twitterati as busy as beavers.
Apparently, a Twitter fan tweeted to Rowling asking for a hint of the name of the next Strike novel. “Can you give a hint as to what the next Strike novel will be called?” she wrote. Replying back with a knotty question, Rowling wrote: “_ _ _ H _ _/ _ H _ _ _” As soon as she tweeted, several other followers of Rowling joined in to solve the riddle.
@jk_rowling Can you give a hint as to what the next Strike novel will be called?
— Alexis Marie⚡️ (@Lumos405) March 14, 2017
_ _ _ H _ _ _ H _ _ _ http://t.co/fa0rJRKnCS
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
One of her fans replied, “You know if you’re not joking, someone WILL figure it out from this, right?” Rowling wrote back: “Of course they will. I never underestimate you people.” Others took to the guessing game and replied with several book names. Read all the tweets here:
You know if you’re not joking, someone WILL figure it out from this, right? http://t.co/4TJFiIXLK7
— Dubhlann (@dubhlann123) March 14, 2017
Of course they will. I never underestimate you people. http://t.co/xYCWUiTYpk
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Rather Sharp
Tether Chins
Anchor Chain
Rasher Thief
Eighth Child
Gothic Chain… no, none of those.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
@jk_rowling
Afghan Ahead?
Mighty Chimp?
Python Shame?
— JimParad (@OhThatJim) March 14, 2017
I would also read a book called ‘Python Shame’, but that’s not the fourth Strike. http://t.co/hSvXNSIgue
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
@jk_rowling My best stabs:
“Mighty Rhino”
“Eighty Shoes”
“Mashed Chips”
Did I get it? :-D
— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) March 14, 2017
No, but I would definitely read novels called ‘Eighty Shoes’ and ‘Mashed Chips.’ http://t.co/Ru6FLtUEIE
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Kosher Thins
Cashew Chase
Father Shean… no, but nice guesses.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Somebody just sent me a joke suggestion that is one letter away from the title…
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
@jk_rowling Mighty Thumb?
— André Ulveseter (@AndUlv) March 14, 2017
I don’t know why this one made me laugh a lot, but it did. http://t.co/XdXEb30EB3
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
@jk_rowling washed rhino
— Paul Hunt (@pahunt1978) March 14, 2017
Thank you, but we’re guessing a book title here. http://t.co/w5XU1kMtIG
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Nice work, @thymegrowers, but no. pic.twitter.com/aZy6OU2XJU
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
I want to see my editor’s face when I tell him I’ve changed the title to ‘Woohoo, chips!’ http://t.co/KTS1ys11i3
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Loads of people have got the first word.
A few people have got the second word.
Nobody seems to have put them together yet.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
And there was a winner, too!
@jk_rowling lethal white
— Big Daddy (@warpathed) March 14, 2017
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. http://t.co/2aOXDYi6qA
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
.@warpathed DM me your address and I’ll make sure you get a signed copy when I finally finish it!
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
Well, that was fun. Back to chapter 23.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 14, 2017
All you bibliophiles, get set to read Rowling’s new book — Lethal White!
