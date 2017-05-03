JK Rowling apologises for killing Snape in ‘Deathly Hallows’

Okay, we get you needed to kill off Snape, but why Dobby, JK Rowling? Why? Okay, we get you needed to kill off Snape, but why Dobby, JK Rowling? Why?

First we hated him. And then we hated her for killing him off. Well, we can’t really hate, but you know what we mean. Professor Severus Snape has to be one of the most conflicted and layered characters in the popular Harry Potter book series by JK Rowling.

So when after books after books of disliking him for putting our favourite young wizard through so much of hardship, we find out that he was actually protecting him, loved Lily oh-so-much and even put himself in danger playing the dual role of pretend death eater and Hogwarts teacher only to be killed off by Rowling in Book 6, The Half-blood Prince, there was much grief.

Well, the 51-year-old British novelist has finally apologised for killing off the most loved-to-be-hated character in the series on account of anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts on Twitter. “OK, here it is. Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. runs for cover”, tweeted Rowling.

OK, here it is. Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I’d like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

This came about when an user asked if she had apologised for “another death yet”.

Has @jk_rowling already apologized for another death? — Mark Joshua Bricenio (@mjmbricenio) May 2, 2017

And just so that no one gets any ideas, she clarified things for the police: “In case the police are reading my notifications, there’s a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree.”

In case the police are reading my notifications, there’s a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree. http://t.co/urrUYAMe72 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Since 2015, the author has made it an annual tradition to apologise for killing off one of the fictional characters on the anniversary of the battle of Hogwarts that occurred on May 2. The first year, she apologised for Fred Weasley and last year for Defence against the Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin.

While some appreciated the gesture, many empathised with her saying it was necessary for the story.

@jk_rowling It made sense for the story. We love him so much… pic.twitter.com/WrYizZ9M54 — Nick (@NickEllis) May 2, 2017

@BlakeLeyers @jk_rowling While it hurts to remember, we must. Never forget the sacrifices made through the #BattleofHogwarts! — Zack Barnes (@zbarnes) May 2, 2017

And then there were those who questioned the need to kill off some others.

@jk_rowling yeah but why’d you kill all the hufflepuffs though? Justice for hufflepuffs — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) May 2, 2017

