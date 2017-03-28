Ivanka Trump spells the rules for success in upcoming book

Ivanka Trump. (Source: File Photo) Ivanka Trump. (Source: File Photo)

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, is all set to share her rules for success in an upcoming business book.

Titled Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, the book is set to hit US book shops on May 2.

The book is being published by Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House and was completed last October, just before the presidential election.

“Our grandmothers fought for the right to work. Our mothers fought for the choice to be in an office or to stay at home. Our generation is the first to fully embrace and celebrate the fact that our lives are multidimensional. Thanks to the women who came before us and paved the way, we can create the lives we want to lead — which look different for each of us,” Ivanka says while describing the book.

The title is now expected to be far more successful than initially expected as Trump’s victory in the US elections was unprecedented.

Portfolio signed the book deal last November when her father’s bid for the White House still seemed a distant dream to many.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to build my career around my passions, from real estate to fashion. But my professional titles only begin to describe who I am and what I value. I have been an executive and an entrepreneur, but also — and just as importantly — a wife, mother, daughter, and friend. To me, ‘work’ encompasses my efforts to succeed in all of these areas,” the author added.

Ivanka, who now has an office in the West Wing of the White House, is currently working on a new preface for the book which takes into account Trump’s victory and the family’s changing circumstances.

In the book, Ivanka shares her lessons on subjects such as identifying opportunities, shifting careers smoothly, negotiating, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family, and helping change the system to make it better for women — now and in the future.

Ivanka is Donald Trump’s daughter from his first wife, former model Ivana Trump.

