‘India @ 70’, theme for Kolkata literary festival

The ninth edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival is set to host multifarious sessions on various critical issues in the country after 70 years of its Independence and has also tied up with prominent foreign literary festivals to add an international flavour this year, the festival authorities said.

Woven around the theme of ‘India @70’, the four day long literary fest starting on January 11, is set to host discussions by eminent authors and social commentators on issues of climate change, future of cities, cinema and the situation of women in the country.

“This year we have tied up with Bonjour India, an ongoing French initiative that celebrates the Indo-French relationship and international literary festivals like Edinburgh International book festival and Henley literary festival. They would take active part in the discussion sessions held in AKLF,” Maina Bhagat, director of the festival, told IANS.

The festival — to be held in St. Paul’s Cathedral Lawns in central Kolkata — would also have a day of film screening session where Bornila Chatterjee’s “Hungry” and a documentary on Indian classical singer Begum Akthar would be screened in the city for the first time. It would also arrange a one day professional workshop on diverse sectors.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and film maker Vishal Bhadwaj would be present at the festival among other eminent personalities for the release of their books. Novelists like Nayantara Sahgal, Shobhaa De, Kiran Nagarkar, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, and film maker Meera Niar are also scheduled to attend this year’s edition of the festival.

“The literary festivals are significant now a days as it gives the readers an opportunity to meet, listen and interact with the loved author. Such interactions definitely gives the readers a better understanding of the literature and helps in increasing people’s interest amid a more dynamic environment of the festivals,” Anjum Katyal, co-director of the festival added.

