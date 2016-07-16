In Good Faith

The narrative is unpretentious and simple, driving home the point that even choices made for a greater good might not have favourable fall-outs. The narrative is unpretentious and simple, driving home the point that even choices made for a greater good might not have favourable fall-outs.

Book: The Girl Who Chose

Author: Devdutt Pattanaik

Publisher: Puffin

Pages: 111

Price: 199

Appropriate for: 7+

In these times of fervid faith, choice can be a powerful tool for the thinking man. Do you follow rules just because, or do you make an informed decision to follow a particular course of action? Are you one of those impervious to everything but your own blinding ego? Do you have the courage and grace to face the consequences of your actions? These questions are thrown at young readers by Devdutt Pattanaik in his retelling of India’s oldest epic, The Ramayana. Pattanaik tells the story through five choices that Sita exerts and their consequences. The narrative is unpretentious and simple, driving home the point that even choices made for a greater good might not have favourable fall-outs.

Where this book delivers is how dispassionately Pattanaik illustrates the dilemmas of gods and men — Ram, who is bound by rules and wants to do the right thing at all cost, Ravana, who has scant respect for any, and Sita who is willing to break rules in the interest of compassion — and why our choices need to be tempered with less judgement and more empathy. In the land of many Ramayanas, it’s an important lesson to remember.

Paromita Chakrabarti

