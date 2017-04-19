‘Humour scares dictators but brings people together’

The scene from Egyptian revolution that broke out in Cairo in 2011 The scene from Egyptian revolution that broke out in Cairo in 2011

What do you get when you put a cardiothoracic surgeon, in the middle of a revolution? You get a comedian and satirist worthy of the epithet ‘Jon Stewart of Egypt’. US-based Bassem Youssef, writer, producer, media critic, and television host had a front row seat to the 2011 Egyptian revolution that broke out in Cairo. He recounts those events in his new book Revolution for Dummies (Harper Collins; Rs 1,099)

“It’s only through a book that my daughter will know what happened in Egypt in the spring of 2011. It’s my own story, what I lived and went through during those days. There are tomes, which detailed the events, but man they were boring. What I am offering is a quick, train read. There are no answers, or a plausible solution,” says Youssef, over Skype

Revolution for Dummies is just that, a CliffsNotes version. It recounts the events of Tahrir Square. And it’s done with a liberal helping of pop culture references — Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones make appearances. In the author’s note,Youssef writes that his story should be ideally made into a movie, with Javier Bardem playing him, which will fetch him a second Oscar. “Pop culture is a universal language. Everyone knows all

The Avengers characters. So why not appropriate them to share the story of the complicated Middle East,” says Youssef. The book doesn’t fail in its humour. The back cover reads: “This book may be your best chance of acquiring some essential pseudo-knowledge of the Middle East. Then you can appear smart in front of your dumbest friends.”

So was Youssef always a funny guy? Funny enough to catapult to primetime TV after five shows on YouTube. “I told jokes like anybody else, but I had never imagined it would grow so popular. My family never took it seriously. My mother felt I was better off as doctor — I did TV on the side,” says the 43-year-old.

The TV bit was an accident, that can be attributed to the revolution like everything else. The revolution was marred by tear gas, rubber bullets, and armoured cars. Amid all this, Youssef, a trained surgeon, was distributing food and tending to the wounded protestors at the Square. He was balancing this charitable act with his day job at the hospital. But as they say tragedy never strikes alone. So while in 2011 Egypt was struggling with the Revolution, Youssef was accosted by his friend Tarek to produce digital content and host a show on Youtube. Baffled the good doctor, double-checked whether he was being recruited for pornography. Sadly, the friend said no, the content was totally kosher, focusing on humour and politics.

“With one camera , one desk, and banners and pictures from Tahrir Square that cost 100 dollars, we filmed in the laundry room of my apartment,” says Youssef. The series titled “B+ Show”, named after Youssef’s blood group, gave voice to the anger and resentment felt by many Egyptians. It got five million hits and made Youssef a household name, in a place where political satire was conspicuous by its absence. “I know you are thinking that five million is not much — but this was 2011 — before the days of YouTube stars,” he says. It got him offers from leading TV stations of the country. “I accepted an offer from ONTV,” says the man who was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2013.

In the Al-Bernaneg show on ONTV, which ended in 2014, everyone in Egypt was considered fair game. Even President Mohamed Morsi was not spared from his jibes. The show earned Youssef and his family death threats. “Humour scares dictators and their ilk. They are not able to handle it. But humour as a tool brings people together — a united body of people is the scariest for them. That’s what makes them ban things and curb freedom of expression,” he says.Youssef escaped to Dubai in 2014 and then eventually landed in the US. But with the latest US election, he is out of the pan and into the fire.

Speaking of the elections, he said in a TV interview: “You guys take one-and-a-half years to know a candidate. In my part of the world, a guy with a couple of tanks and guns, gets up and takes power and stays there for life. It’s much cheaper that way. You spend billions of dollars on the elections. And here we have a life presidency, which is essentially the first term.”

