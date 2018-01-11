House editions of Harry Potter series to be out soon

Chamber of Secrets is the second of the Harry Potter series and its house edition will be out this year, Bloomsbury said. (Source: File Photo) Chamber of Secrets is the second of the Harry Potter series and its house edition will be out this year, Bloomsbury said. (Source: File Photo)

To mark 20 years of the first edition of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bloomsbury is going to publish House Editions — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin of the book.

Chamber of Secrets is the second of the Harry Potter series and its house edition will be out this year, Bloomsbury said on Thursday.

Illustrated by Levi Pinfold, who created 2017’s spectacularly successful House Editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the covers will feature an interpretation of the door to the Chamber of Secrets, with beautiful iconography and features woven into the design that are particular to that house.

“There will be complementary hardback and paperback editions of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The hardbacks will be in each house colour with artwork in black and striped sprayed edges.”

“The paperbacks will be black with artwork in the corresponding house colours. Both editions will contain additional content including an illustration of the house common room by Levi Pinfold, a house introduction and a mini-feature on house-elves,” a Bloomsbury statement said on Thursday.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was first published in 1998 and continued Harry Potter’s adventures at Hogwarts. It introduced some of the most-loved characters from the wizarding world, including Dobby the house-elf.

The 20th anniversary house editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone published last year were a huge success selling over 180,000 copies across all eight editions.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App