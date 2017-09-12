Harry Potter’s Hogwarts letter auctioned for £7,000!

Invaluable! The production team used several printed versions of the Harry Potter letter in all the eight series. However, it was just the first movie where the real red waxed Hogwart’s seal was shown. Invaluable! The production team used several printed versions of the Harry Potter letter in all the eight series. However, it was just the first movie where the real red waxed Hogwart’s seal was shown.

It’s a big day for Potterheads across the world as the sealed envelope used in the Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone movie, inviting the young wizard to the magical school of wizardry, has been auctioned for a whopping £7,000, that’s almost Rs 5.6 lakh, at an auction in the US.

Made from marble-effect paper, Potter’s address – The cupboard under the Stairs, 4, Privet Drive, Little Whinging,

Surrey – is printed in green on the front of the envelope.

The letter was sent by Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to the famous wizard kid played by Daniel Radcliffe, changing young Harry’s life, as he started his fateful journey into the joys and perils of the wizarding world. The prop envelope was used in the scene in the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone where the owl post inundated the Dursley household with letters informing Harry Potter of his acceptance into Hogwarts.

The 13 x 8 x 0.5cm envelope is accompanied by a letter of donation from Warner Brothers. The envelope holds Harry’s home address – the cupboard under the stairs on Privet Drive printed in Hogwarts’s signature emerald ink. It has the school’s crest printed on the back and is sealed with a real red-wax “Hogwarts” seal.

The production team used several printed versions of the letter in all the eight series. However, it was just the first movie where the real red waxed Hogwart’s seal was shown. According to the Prop Store Auction, the envelope remains sealed with the letter still in it.

