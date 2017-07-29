The Boy from Pataliputra by Rahul Mitra. The Boy from Pataliputra by Rahul Mitra.

Title: The Boy from Pataliputra

Author: Rahul Mitra

Publisher: Fingerprint Publishing

Pages: 384

Price: Rs 295

Written by first-time author Rahul Mitra, The Boy from Pataliputra is the coming-of-age story of young Aditya in the politically-charged environment of Takshashila in 326 BC, where Acharya Chanakya is gathering forces for a unified India, Chandragupta Maurya is establishing himself as the people’s leader and the Macedonian king Alexander is planning to conquer Bharatvarsha to fulfill his dream of world domination.

Mitra’s book is every bit as fast-paced as his protagonist’s beloved horse, Ashvagosha. The reckless and free Aditya has to be smuggled out of Pataliputra, after his brother Ajeet is executed under false allegations and Aditya tries to kill the person responsible. The carefree aristocrat is suddenly shoved into a life of struggle and anonymity, where life teaches him lessons in humility, inner strength, confidence and principles.

Mitra’s narrative is detailed and his descriptions are so vivid that it feels like an eye-witness account. Equally commendable is his characterisation. This is a story that will transport you to a different era, keep you hooked and leave you wanting more.

