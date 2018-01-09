Top News

Hindi version of Swedish children’s book launched at World Book Fair

Here's good news for children attending the ongoing 26th New Delhi World Book Fair. Three Swedish books translated into Hindi have been released, bringing in more variety in the of children's books genre.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 7:03 pm
Three Swedish books translated into Hindi have been released at World Book Fair 2018.
The books were released at an event at the Children’s Pavilion which was attended by Swedish Ambassador Klas Molin, along with renowned Swedish author Jujja Wieslander. ‘Mera Fart Mamma Mu’ (Aur tej kajari Gaay) and ‘Kråkan säger INTE’ (Kavva Bola Na!), both written by Jujja Wieslander and illustrated by Sven Nordqvist and ‘Kalle Och Elsa’ (Kittu Aur Ila) written by ‘Jenny and Jesus Verona’ were released at the book fair.

“Children’s literature is very close to our hearts, with many strong characters embodying the rights and possibilities of every child. They enable us to talk about both fun and difficult subjects in a natural and approachable way. The books have been translated into more than 30 languages and I hope they will translate it in many more Indian languages as well,” Wieslander said.

Wieslander is a member of the Swedish Children’s Book Academy. Mamma Moo is her best known series and has travelled with different languages in Europe. The stories have been made into radio shows and a children’s film. These have been incredibly popular, winning several honours and awards.

“Swedish Children’s books in Hindi are not new to India. This year, we are celebrating 20 years of Mamma Moo in Hindi. With the release of three more Swedish children’s book, more Indian children will now be able to get closer to Sweden,” Ambassador Molin stated at the event.

