Only in Express

Hindi Divas: 15 words to show off your Hindi language skills

Test your Hindi language skills with these 15 quirky words on 'Hindi Divas', which was first celebrated on September 14, 1953, to mark the official status of the Hindi language. Take up the challenge to see how many you know.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2017 5:45 pm
Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news On Hindi Divas, we bring a bunch of unusual Hindi words for a fun test. (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)
Top News

Not many of us know that Hindi is not our national language but shares the status of an official language with English. In fact, today on September 14, as we celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ in India, it’s interesting to note that in urban India and even in tier 2 cities, not many sticks to the pure use of the Hindi language. Actually, many may not be able to read the Devnagari script as well. For our own ease, we prefer speaking ‘Hinglish’, or just stick to English, especially in professional settings.

However, back in 1946, the issue of language became a primary concern with the Indian Constituent Assembly. Until then, English was already in use for all official matters due to the British rule since the posts were mainly occupied by Englishmen. Post-Independence, when Indians assumed the various government positions, many found it difficult to work with English, which is when the assembly decided to make Hindi and the Devnagari script an official language, along with English.

The resolution was adopted under the Indian Constitution in 1950, and then PM Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate September 14 as Hindi Diwas. The occasion was first celebrated in 1953.

Six decades later, the language ironically seems to be losing value in every-day speech, but we should not forget the beauty and poetry that Hindi brings to our lives, if only we remember. Some of the famous Bollywood lyricists and singers like Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar have won many hearts with their Hindi songs.

But there are so many words that we don’t use any more, but maybe we should – if only to impress and show off (why not!). So, here are 15 Hindi words you probably haven’t heard before. Take up the challenge and guess their meaning, and then share the knowledge!

TAMAK

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

DAMAK

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

AAVEG

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

JIJIVISHA

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

RIMJHIM

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

HUNKAAR

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

PREMASAKT

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

KIMKARTAVYAVIMUDH

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

LOH-PATH-GAMINI

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

ABHIYAANTRIKI

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

GIRMITIYA

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

VYOMBALA

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

VYAETARINI

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

ATTALIKA

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

HUTATMA

Hindi Divas, hindi divas quiz, difficult hindi words, difficult hindi words and meanings, quirky hindi words, quirky hindi words and meanings, hard hindi words, quirky days, Hindi Diwas 2017, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi diwas Messages, Hindi Diwas Kavita, Hindi Diwas Poem, Hindi Diwas Speech, Hindi Diwas Quotes, Hindi Diwas Celebration Ideas, Indian express, Indian express news (Illustration by Nidhi Mishra)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 14: Latest News