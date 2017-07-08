HarperCollins to publish 25 iconic books in one special edition

One of the most reputed publishing firms in India, as also globally, HarperCollins began its journey in 1992 with 20 books that year and a team consisting of just a handful of people. (Source: File Photo) One of the most reputed publishing firms in India, as also globally, HarperCollins began its journey in 1992 with 20 books that year and a team consisting of just a handful of people. (Source: File Photo)

Twenty-five of the most iconic books published by HarperCollins India are all set to be packaged in a special edition to kickstart the publisher’s silver jubilee celebrations.

The series, featuring books like “The White Tiger” by Arvind Adiga and Raghuram Rajan’s “Fault Lines” is called the “Harper 25 Series”, and will be available in the market for a limited time.

“Publishing is all about the love for reading, and in the 25 years that we have been in India, we have published books that have been read with joy, talked about, debated over, and then read once again; between them, they have also won virtually every literary award there is to win. The ‘Harper 25 Series’ gives us the chance to revisit some of these wonderful books,” said Udayan Mitra, HarperCollins India’s Publisher – Literary.

HarperCollins India’s art director, Bonita Vaz-Shimray, who conceptualised the design for the “Harper 25 series”, said it is a celebration of the HarperCollins brand — its identity and colours — and that the iconic Harper red and blue have been interpreted in water colour media by Berlin-based Indian artist Allen Shaw.

One of the most reputed publishing firms in India, as also globally, HarperCollins began its journey in 1992 with 20 books that year and a team consisting of just a handful of people. Twenty-five years later, the publisher boasts of a list of over 180 new books a year across genres in India.

