Gurmehar Kaur: The Girl who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

Gurmehar Kaur (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Gurmehar Kaur (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Just about a year ago, when the Ramjas College fracas broke out in Delhi over a seminar featuring student activists Umer Khalid and Shehla Rashid, Lady Shri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur would find her life changed irrevocably one more time. The eldest daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh, an Indian Army officer who lost his life during a militant attack on a Rashtriya Rifles camp in Kashmir in 1999, Kaur had protested against the strong-arm tactics of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the row by holding up a poster that said “I am a student of Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone.” The Save DU campaign, as it came to be known, would gather momentum, but it would also put Kaur in the centre of a maelstrom. This was the second time she had voiced her dissent — earlier she had done a similar campaign against war — and politicians, cricketers and actors came out to condemn her actions and social media erupted with a barrage of death and assault threats against her.

None of this, however, is the focus of Kaur’s debut non-fiction book, Small Acts of Freedom (Penguin Random House, Rs 299) that will be launched today at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival. Instead, Kaur writes about her father and the circles of solidarity — her grandmothers, especially her naani, who passed away two years ago, her maasi, and above all, her mother, Rajvinder Kaur — that have held her together in the absence of a father figure in her life. “I had always wanted to write a book, the events of last year only precipitated the process. It built me a platform where people want to hear what I have to say. When I was writing the book, my mother asked me, ‘How do you feel about giving away your memories? These are the only memories that you have and you know how hostile the world can be.’ But books have changed my life and my perspective. Even if it touches one life briefly, I will be happy,” says Kaur, 21.

In this one year since the protest, she has grappled with many things. Kaur confesses to feeling “paranoid” in public spaces and in crowds. She can also no longer look at the everyday and not see the political in it. “I find it grave when an actor has to hold a political party’s flag to promote his movie. When an actor with a sizeable amount of reach promotes an organisation that I feel is so problematic in nature, there will be electoral consequences that all of us will have to face. I worry about these things,” she says.

In October last year, Time magazine listed Kaur as one of their 10 next-generation leaders and a “free speech warrior”. She has been courted by political parties, filmmakers have reached out to her for documentaries on her and her social life has suddenly opened up with invitations for public events. “All of a sudden, people around you change. I am surrounded by people who are more politically aware. I am having conversations with people who want to have these conversations. I feel a need to know more, to educate myself more. I read more, I talk to people more, I listen a lot more,” she says.

The constant arclights that she now finds herself under, however, can easily become a distraction. In her defence, Kaur says she knows the rigour to keep herself grounded. “You know, I used to play tennis and I was one of the top athletes in the country at one point of time (Kaur was homeschooled and went to the Harvest Tennis Academy in Ludhiana to train). I know what it feels like when you are winning every match and then you go all arrogant and roll your eyes at your coach. You realise how wrong you were when you start to fail. It’s a different context but I know what it feels like to be at the top, to be surrounded by the best and then to fail. So, I really want to focus on the future. I want to make an impact, otherwise, I would have gone through hell for nothing,” she says.

Her future, she says, lies in law. She is preparing for LSat examinations soon. “Right now, I don’t see hope in any political parties, but I do see hope in the judiciary, and I feel like I have found my path — with law, I don’t have to compromise on my ideals and yet, I can bring enough impact,” she says.

She is not dismissing a role in politics entirely. “I am not going to say I am too good for it. It is an option. I want to be in public service. I don’t know if it’s for me because I am too much of an idealist, at least right now. Maybe, five years on, I will feel that politics is the thing for me. It’s a conversation that I will need to have with myself,” she says.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App