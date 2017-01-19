Chetan Bhagat’s latest book a favourite with e-readers in Mumbai, Delhi

Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Jeffrey Archer’s Cometh The Hour were some of the sought after books in 2016 in India. (Source: File Photo) Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, Jeffrey Archer’s Cometh The Hour were some of the sought after books in 2016 in India. (Source: File Photo)

A lot of us lament about our depreciating loyalty towards reading. Blame it on our busy work hours or just that we are too engrossed to look up from our phones and indulge ourselves in some leisure reading. But in case you thought all of us are sailing the same boat, it’s not true. Although fast becoming extinct, there are still people who revel in reading, if not the hard-bound books, then definitely the more comfortable and handy e-books, as the latest Kindle India report on India’s reading trends of 2016 shows us.

ALSO READ | Power of Ten: Literary heavyweights head to JLF, which takes off on Thursday

Turns out Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl was a hot favourite among readers, found the report. His book was the ‘most borrowed’ and the ‘most wished for’ by Indians in 2016. People seemed to have made a beeline for Cometh The Hour by Jeffrey Archer and Everyone Has A Story by Savi Sharma, with these books becoming the top bestsellers in 2016. Ashwin Sanghi’s The Sialkot Saga and Archer’s This was A Man were the third and fourth best-sellers, respectively.

See what else is making news in lifestyle

Just in case you don’t happen to find a lot of people reading around you, it could be that you are in the wrong city. According to Kindle, the most readers in 2016 were from Mumbai, followed by, those in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The e-reader company concluded that people preferred to read literature and fiction more than romance. Books on business and economics seem to have the least takers, lagging even behind books on health, mind and body and those on children.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd