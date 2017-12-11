Gandhi, a Remembrance

Mahatma Gandhi at a garden party Mahatma Gandhi at a garden party

Gandhi: An Illustrated Biography by Pramod Kapoor (Roli Books; Rs 995) is the story of the man who phrased India’s freedom movement with the word ‘satyagraha’, taking on the ideas of truth and firmness into every aspect of his life, from the salt march that showed that “moral force never fails” to the time his presence in Calcutta calmed the crowds on August 15, 1947, even as Punjab saw massive riots. Filled with anecdotes and annotated rare photographs, this book is a delightful montage of Gandhi’s life and work. Excerpts from an e-mail interview with Kapoor:

What were your challenges, particularly since you mention many documents are still unavailable in the public domain?

While there is ocean of material available on Mahatma Gandhi, the main challenge was to find and select interesting but lesser-known stories through which a particular incident of his life could be articulated. Some sources, like the Nehru Memorial Library, still protect certain papers that could throw light on Gandhi. I’m not sure if the Pyarelal papers are now available to all. At the time when I was researching, they were not.

What aspects about Gandhi did you find new and compelling during your research? Trivia fascinated me as much as his profound statements. That Gandhi was ambidextrous and that he wrote Hind Swaraj on a voyage, with his left hand once his right hand was tired. Or that he was good at making sandals, and his own envelopes with recycled paper. Or when both Sardar Patel and Gandhi were in Yerwada jail, he thought Sardar made the best envelopes. They were lucky too, because letters using Sardar’s envelopes would always pass through the censors. To me, these are fascinating stories that often escape the attention of serious scholars.

Given the complexity of the man, how did you arrive at decoding his personal and public life.

I did not feel it was right for me to analyse Gandhi after studying him for merely four-five years. I selected stories that had an impact on me, and made room for the reader to arrive at his/her own interpretation. For instance, Gandhi would treat his immediate family in the same way as he would treat his close followers at his ashram. He would often behave like a general who could not differentiate between his soldiers and his son if they were in the same battalion. Critics would often say that if he had to treat his family in such a way what was the need for him to have a family.

