In 1995, Barack Hussein Obama buttressed a fledgeling political career with Dreams of My Father, a memoir of courage (unlike Bill Clinton, Obama did inhale), his unconventional upbringing and family life, especially in the context of the usual conservatism common of American politicians and, it must be said, a remarkable degree of skill with the written word. Emmanuel Macron’s Revolution, first published in France in 2016, is clearly meant to achieve a similar purpose. But while Obama’s memoir — remember it gained popularity on the heels of a George Bush presidency — was a refreshing work, Revolution, at least as a sales pitch for a political vision tied up inextricably with the personal, is definitely an also-ran.

Macron’s book is aimed at articulating his political ideology and personal mission (he says as much in the preface), and the contours of En Marche!, his party. The preface to the Indian edition talks of his appreciation for Indian culture and certain political figures — the usual fare.

Roughly half the book deals with Macron’s personal and family life, including a purported intellectualism that is, almost to the point of cliche, very particularly French. The origins of the romance with his wife, Bridgette, once his teacher at school, are, perhaps, the most engaging part of the reminiscences of that period of his life. Macron’s attempt to appear a missionary, however, is not borne out by his biography. Elite schools, government jobs and a stint with private banking are indeed a great career but not one that lends itself easily to narrative against the status quo.

The parts of Revolution that deal with outlining a genuine politics, in fact, fail to form a cogent picture. France, it argues, is a great country and a beacon of enlightenment values to the world. Unfortunately, the French seem to have lost sight of this basic fact and the implication is that Macron is the man to make France great again. In itself, that is not a political project out of tune with the idea of French nationalism, or indeed, nationalism of any kind. Charles de Gaulle certainly used his intellectual heft and the pre-eminence of the idea of being French to the French to great effect. That Macron does not appear to have de Gaulle’s skill with words is both forgiveable and, perhaps, can be attributed to the perils of translation. But the actual programmatic vision of Macron’s resurgent France seems flimsy. The attempt is to fuse liberalism and global capitalism with nationalism. Somewhat like the AAP in India, En Marche! is anti-politician, anti-left (The left is alive and well in France, with about 19 per cent of the vote in the last election) and pro-Europe. He also seems keen to dismantle, or at least curtail, the French welfare state, particularly unemployment benefits — a road England has been walking down with mixed success.

On the face of it, of course, there may be little fault with Macron’s politics for many. A relative novice in politics, his movement has swept to office in Europe’s second-largest economy. With Angela Merkel’s domestic political clout somewhat diminished, the broad liberal-capitalism of the EU, and much of the world, has found a champion in Macron and his vision. Yet, Macron is no Obama. While Revolution does manage to paint the French president as an outsider-insider — again like Kejriwal, the government servant who wants to reform the system because he knows its shortcomings — its actual plan seems an also-ran. That the rise of the right and the left could represent a genuine failing of liberalism does is an issue that remains unaddressed.

In the context of France, “revolution” is not a word that is without strong connotations. The idea of the republic, of liberty, equality and fraternity, was imprinted on a collective id on the blade of the guillotine. Macron’s memoir-cum-manifesto certainly does not rise to the ambitions of his title. His personal life, too, is not so unusual. Bourgeois, lettered and elite, his attempt to sell his life as a part of his politics diminishes the interest in both.

To be fair, Revolution does do its best, sometimes successfully, to reconcile the contradictions of contemporary centrist politics. It stands against the xenophobia of the nativist right of Marine Le Penn and the disruptions of the far left, all without the intellectual crutches those parties and positions provide. In the end, though, that finesse does not make for a riveting read.

