Emma Watson is a book fairy now, and has hidden 100 books around Paris

It seems the world of Emma Watson will always be full of magical spells. From a bright wizard, she has turned into a charming fairy now. And, she’s no ordinary fairy… Watson is now one of the book fairies. Yes, quite literally! The 27-year-old actress is working with a group named The Book Fairies and has hidden 100 books around Paris. To begin her magical entail, she started by stowing away copies of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale in the French capital.

Sharing her intriguing endeavour with her followers on Twitter, Watson wrote, “I’m hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris!” and shared it along with a picture.

I’m hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Joining hands with the organisation, which customarily hide books for people to read and share it with others, she has set out to bring about quite a fascinating change to encourage bibliophiles. The group even tweeted out clues to reveal the hiding places, and a few books were even found by some people.

No sooner did she share the tweet on social media, many people replied to her and expressed their delight by spilling out some joyful reactions. Take a look at some of them here.

Everyone in Paris right now: pic.twitter.com/DGC8ErG2Q2 — Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017

You guys are awesome,this is reminding me of a literature version of Pokemon go,except instead of catching pikachu it’s an empowering novel http://t.co/FqtwUahe3r — Megan Flockhart (@meganflockhart) June 21, 2017

@EmmaWatson hiding books in Paris is like Willy Wonka’s golden tix except u get enlightenment + empowerment instead of chocolate. #OSSParis pic.twitter.com/0Ni20U0pWn — Fresh Mouth (@Terrific_Taunts) June 21, 2017

This is not her first time hiding books! Remember when the Beauty and the Beast actress hid books around New York City on International Women’s Day? The Harry Potter star, who is still popular for the role of Hermoine Granger, owns her feminist book club known as Our Shared Self and wishes to put in the passion of reading books among her fans.

