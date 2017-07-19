Durjoy Dutta’s famous novel, World’s Best Boyfriend to be adapted in a web series

The web series will launch in December on FremantleMedia’s YouTube and Facebook simultaneously. The web series will launch in December on FremantleMedia’s YouTube and Facebook simultaneously.

Popular author Durjoy Dutta’s his famous novel World’s Best Boyfriend — a heart-touching story about love, friendship, betrayal and hatred that exists between the two central characters — will soon be adapted in a web series.

This is the result of a partnership between FremantleMedia India and the publisher, Penguin Random House. The novel is an interesting story spread across the world of two teens, Dhruv and Aranya, and is a complete package defining love, friendship and betrayal.

“I’m super-stoked. The book resonated with a lot of my readers and I am sure this series would make the story reach out to a lot more people. I am positive that FremantleMedia will do a great job of it,” Dutta said in a statement. The web series will launch in December on FremantleMedia’s YouTube and Facebook simultaneously.

The novel traces the lives of Dhruv and Aranya, their initial hatred for each other and finally the love they share. Destiny plays a crucial role in 2015 novel, and it would be interesting to see how the web series shape up.

Durjoy Datta is one of the most popular young Indian authors today and has a loyal fan base. He is also an enterpreneur and a screenwriter. He has contributed to four shows namely Sadda Haq – My Life, My Choice, Million Dollar Girl, From Banaras to Paris, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, as a writer. Datta co-authored his first book , Of Course I Love You! with Maanvi Ahuja in 2008.

