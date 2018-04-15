Donald Trump calls James Comey ‘slime ball’, Merriam-Webster sees 60,000% spike in search for the word

On Friday (April 13) he launched into a rather scathing attack against James Comey, the former FBI director and his new memoir and called him an “untruthful slime ball”. (Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook) On Friday (April 13) he launched into a rather scathing attack against James Comey, the former FBI director and his new memoir and called him an “untruthful slime ball”. (Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook)

Politicians or world leaders often use certain words that arouse common people’s interest around them. Shashi Tharoor has done that often in the past and the latest to join the club is none other than US President Donald Trump. On Friday (April 13) he launched into a rather scathing attack against James Comey, the former FBI director, and his new memoir and called him an “untruthful slime ball”. The memoir in question, A Higher Loyalty, offers Comey’s version of the controversial events leading up to his sacking by Trump and Hillary Clinton and the Russia email investigations. After this, Merriam-Webster informed that the search regarding the word rose 60,000 per cent after the tweet.

Trump on April 13 tweeted, “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and .untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey.”

Later, Merriam-Webster tweeted out the meaning of the word. “Slimeball’ is spiking after the President’s statement against James Comey. We define it as “a morally repulsive or odious person.”

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

📈’Slimeball’ is spiking after the President’s statement against James Comey. We define it as “a morally repulsive or odious person.”http://t.co/XDSx8y13xF — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 13, 2018

