DLF 2018: Sixth edition of Delhi Literature Festival to kick start from February 23

The sixth edition of the three-day Delhi Literature Festival is all set to kick off from February 23 at Dilli Haat. Featuring a diverse mix of writers of commercial and literary books, the upcoming literary gathering promises to be a lively affair for book lovers in the national capital.

“We are delighted to come up with the sixth edition of Delhi Literature Festival (February 23 to 25, 2018) with much-acclaimed authors and speakers. The three-day festival will hold many discussions and book readings as great attractions. Our objective is to promote young and inspiring authors, inculcate reading habits among the youth, and promote Indian literature across the globe,” Bharati Bhargava, founder Director of the Delhi Literature Festival said at a press conference here on Friday.

She added that a host of speakers, including Sanil Sachar, Ashwin Sanghi, Durjoy Dutta, Minu Bakshi, Milee Ashwarya, Simran Khara, Chiki Sarkar, Jaya Jaitly, Rakshanda Jalil, Mayank Austeen Sufi, Nilotpal Mrinal, R.V.Smith, Ankit Lal, Prashant Jha, Anant Padmanabhan, Rajat Sethi, Riva Ganguli Das and Parismita Singh among others will be participating in the literature festival.

The festival will open with a music session where Minu Bakshi, singer, and author, will share her views. After Minu Bakshi, there will be a discussion with author Sanil Sachar whose book “Rebound” was released recently.

“After the fiasco that led to his boycotting the Jaipur Literature Festival in the wake of the controversy centering on the film ‘Padmaavat,’ poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of CBFC, is expected to attend the festival too,” the organisers said in a statement.

The first day will have speakers like Anant Padmanabhan, Milee Ashwarya and Simran Khara, who will participate in a discussion on “The growth of crowd-sourced writing” in the new-age publishing industry. Topical issues and insights will be integral to the discussions with a Q&A session towards the end.

With their focus on the agenda of education, Delhi government’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will speak on “Education for Empowerment” as part of the inaugural session.

On the second day of the festival, a panel discussion on “Nai Wali Hindi” will keep the lovers of Hindi Literature absorbed as speakers like Nilotpal Mrinal and Ashish Chaudhary will share their views on the present day status of Hindi Literature in India.

Another discussion on the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb will be the highlight of the day where Delhi’s historiographer R.V.Smith, blogger-photojournalist Mayank Austen Sufi and historian Rakshanda Jalil will look at the age-old amalgamation of the Hindu and Muslim practices that have always been an integral part of India.

Jaya Jaitly will discuss her book “Life Among: The Scorpions: Memoirs of a woman in Indian Politics”. In another session Publisher Chiki Sarkar will talk about her initiative, “Getting Published,” and novelist Parismita Singh will talk about her book “Peace Has Come on” on the second day of the festival.

Started in 2013, the Delhi Literary Festival was conceptualised as a literary event where writers engage in a free flow of ideas on important issues and participate in panel discussions, book readings, book launches, workshops and poetry sessions.

