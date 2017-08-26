Derek O’Brien’s “Inside Parliament” to be released in November 

Derek O’Brien (File) Derek O’Brien (File)

Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress), also known as one of the country’s most famous quiz masters, is set to list the lessons he has learnt as an MP in his new book, “Inside Parliament”, which will release in November. Published by HarperCollins India, the book includes some of O’Brien’s best political essays covering subjects ranging from federalism, the Constitution, the note ban and the beef ban to the much-debated GST bill, social media and education.

“We are all familiar with Derek O’Brien asking questions. He is one the most articulate, outspoken members of the Opposition. The book is essential reading for anyone interested in understanding today’s India and those who care about its future,” publisher Diya Kar Hazra said in a statement.

HarperCollins India has also acquired the publishing rights for two more of O’Brien’s soft-skills books — “Success Is a Four-Letter Word” and “The Success Checklist”. “The government is trying to write a false narrative around a ten-letter word: corruption. We, the Opposition, are trying to set the narrative right with another ten-letter word: competence. As I begin my second term in the Rajya Sabha, I am happy to be publishing with HarperCollins India,” the statement quoted O’Brien as saying.

