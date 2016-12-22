Delhi emerges as most well-read city this year in India, according to recent survey by Amazon

Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘One Indian Girl’ emerged as the highest selling book of this year followed by JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts I and II’. (Source: Pixabay) Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘One Indian Girl’ emerged as the highest selling book of this year followed by JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts I and II’. (Source: Pixabay)

The national capital has emerged as the most well-read city in India for the fourth consecutive year with Bengaluru and Mumbai taking the second and third spot, respectively, says a survey conducted by Amazon India.

According to the ‘Annual Reading Trends Report for 2016’ conducted by Amazon.in, Karnal, Vadodara and Patna are first-time entrants in the Top 20 list having bought more books than cities like Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam and Lucknow this year.

Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘One Indian Girl’ emerged as the highest selling book of this year followed by JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts I and II’.

The third spot is taken by exam preparation book ‘Word Power Made Easy’ written by Norman Lewis, Robin Sharma’s non-fiction ‘Who Will Cry When You Die?’ was at fourth position.

Under fiction by Indian authors ‘She Swiped Right into My Heart’ by Sudeep Nagarkar won the most votes followed by ‘Everyone Has A Story’ by Savi Sharma.

‘Cometh The Hour’ by Jeffrey Archer won the fiction by international authors.

In Hindi books, ‘Mujhse Bura Koi Nahi’ by Surender Mohan Pathak won the most votes.

‘A Feast of Vultures’ by Josy Joseph topped the non-fiction category, ‘Think and Win like Dhoni’ by Sfurti Sahare emerged as the winner under the Self-Help category.

In business, ‘The Rise and Fall of Nations’ by Ruchir Sharma emerged as the winner and ‘The Kiss of Life’ by Emraan Hashmi and Bilal Siddiqi was selected as the winner under Biographies.

“We at Amazon.in are truly committed to helping our customers enjoy their passion for reading by offering them a wide selection with unique choices across languages, genres and authors,” Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.