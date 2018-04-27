Chetan Bhagat signs six books deal with Amazon Publishing

While being excited for the deal, the bestselling author of ‘Five Point Someone’ and ‘2 States’ promised to reveal the details later. While being excited for the deal, the bestselling author of ‘Five Point Someone’ and ‘2 States’ promised to reveal the details later.

English author Chetan Bhagat on Friday signed a global deal for next six books with Amazon Publishing with the first book releasing in October this year. According to a statement by the publishing company, the deal includes three fiction and three non-fiction books to be published globally in print, eBook and audio formats over the course of next five years.

While being excited for the deal, the bestselling author of ‘Five Point Someone’ and ‘2 States’ promised to reveal the details later. “I am delighted to partner with Amazon Publishing as my publisher for my upcoming books. Amazon’s online advantage and their commitment to reach every corner of India ties in well with my goals of inspiring every Indian to read books…While I will reveal details later, I am very excited about it,” the author said.

All the books are also planned to be available in multiple Indian languages. Westland, an Amazon company, will distribute the print editions in India, the company said. “Amazon Publishing is excited to work with Chetan and publish his books to a wider audience including readers both in India and abroad. Millions of readers have enjoyed Chetan’s work for over a decade. His books deftly weave together the everyday life of youngsters with the prevalent social milieu of our time,” Jeff Belle, Vice President, Amazon Publishing, said.

