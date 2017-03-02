Chef Vikas Khanna presents 16 kg tome to Queen Elizabeth II

Vikas Khanna is a Michelin star chef. (Source: File photo) Vikas Khanna is a Michelin star chef. (Source: File photo)

“Majestic work of art that celebrates the beauty of India,” Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is said to have remarked when Chef Vikas Khanna presented to her a copy of his limited-edition 16-kg “Utsav” tome that celebrates the story of Indian cuisine.

“Utsav was kept on a pedestal and the Queen spent almost 15 minutes going through the book. She was most interested in the multi-cultural diversity of India and how Utsav represents the rich heritage and beauty of India through the lens of the common man. She instantly instructed her team to have Utsav placed in her private library at Windsor,” a statement said.

Chef Vikas Khanna (L) with Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Chef Vikas Khanna (L) with Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Facebook /Vikas Khanna)

Only 12 copies of “Utsav” have been made and this was the 11th copy. It was specially handcrafted, gold gilded and presented in a raw pink Ahimsa Silk, the statement said.

The presentation took place as part of the “Indo UK 70 Years of Culture” celebrations.

Chef Khanna had a private audience with the Queen and Prince Philip and later with Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton as well.