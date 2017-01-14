Business as usual

(From left) Ratan Tata, JRD Tata and Russi Mody. The Tatas owned only 11 per cent of Tata Iron and Steel Company’s shares after a public offer in 1907. Express Archive (From left) Ratan Tata, JRD Tata and Russi Mody. The Tatas owned only 11 per cent of Tata Iron and Steel Company’s shares after a public offer in 1907. Express Archive

Book: Goras and Desis: Managing Agencies and the Making of Corporate India

Author: Omkar Goswami

Publication: Penguin Portfolio

Pages: 248

Price: Rs 299

It is well-known, but nevertheless remarkable, that the rise of the the modern corporation owes to two great inventions, so to speak. The first was the concept of limited liability. Businesses, in the normal course, were either single-owner proprietorships or small multiple-owner partnerships. Since the firm was practically indistinguishable from the owner, all the former’s profits and assets were that of the latter. But so were losses and liabilities. In the event of the business failing or contracting huge unpaid debts, the owner risked bankruptcy and even having his personal assets seized.

But with limited liability, the firm’s assets and liabilities were separated from those of the owner, who was now just a shareholder. The firm, as a body corporate with an independent legal existence, could raise loans that were its own liabilities. The owner’s responsibility for the firm’s debts was limited only to the extent of the nominal value of his shares.

The second game-changer was the joint stock company. When a firm’s shares could be issued to people other than the original owners, it enabled capital-raising for large ventures beyond the scope of any proprietary/partnership concern. The shareholder’s liability in a joint stock company was, again, limited to the par value of his fully paid-up shares. The shares were themselves freely saleable; their being transferred to others did not affect the company’s existence.

But there was a third organisational innovation key to the making of corporate India — the managing agency. The development of modern business enterprise in India can, indeed, be viewed through its lens, as Omkar Goswami has sought to do in this short yet delightful business history.

The managing agency, in brief, was the firm that ran and controlled not one, but many joint stock limited liability companies. The companies were publicly listed, whereas the managing agency was usually a partnership or private limited concern closely held by members of a family. In most cases, its holdings in the managed companies were small. Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons had a mere 9.8 per cent stake in Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company during the early 1930s, while the Tatas owned only 11 per cent of Tata Iron and Steel Company’s shares after a public offer in 1907.

How did the managing agency exert control of a degree clearly disproportionate to its actual ownership in the managed entities? The answer was beguilingly simple. The managing agency, on the strength of its entrepreneurial reputation (think Tata, Birla, Dalmia or the Andrew Yules, Birds, Heilgers and Inchcapes of those times), floated a company whose stock was invariably oversubscribed following a public issue. The promoters ensured that nobody else had bought a sufficient block of shares to threaten their position. They would further acquire enough proxy votes of small shareholders before the first general meeting, in which approval for anointing the managing agency to look after the company’s affairs was secured.

It did not end there. The managing agency’s contracts with its enterprises — typically of 10 years-plus duration and not revocable without the former’s consent — entitled it to healthy commissions on their sales and profits. Besides, there was money to be made from being the managed entity’s sole selling and purchasing agent as well as shipper, inland transporter and insurer through related firms. The shareholders did not mind bequeathing such sweeping control, so long as they were assured of a steady stream of dividends and stock appreciation.

The managing agency system was formally abolished in 1970. But its spirit lives on, as succinctly captured in the title of the book’s last chapter: ‘Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (the more things change, the more they stay the same)’. Siphoning of funds from listed companies to privately-held family firms — whether through inter-corporate loans or so-called related party transactions — did not stop after April 1970 or even July 1991. Promoters, Raghuram Rajan notwithstanding, continue to believe they have a divine right over “their” companies.

This sense of entitlement owes as much to rubber-stamp boards of directors as to complicit lenders. The legendary Wall Street financier JP Morgan’s famous retort to a railroad promoter protesting against interference in ‘his’ company’s affairs was: “Your roads! Your roads belong to my clients (depositors)”. Indian bankers, by contrast, have been namby-pamby even while dealing with worthies such as Vijay Mallya and Vinay Rai. This, despite their often funding two-thirds of any project costing, say, Rs 900 crore, in which the promoter’s own equity contribution at 40 per cent was only Rs 120 crore (In the old days, even 20 per cent share was considered “safe”).

Goswami’s book isn’t, however, without shortcomings or even minor errors. Ramkrishna Dalmia wasn’t from Rohtak in present-day Haryana, but Chirawa in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati heartland. More surprising is the chapter on Dwarkanath Tagore — his Carr, Tagore & Company, founded in 1834, was India’s first managing agency — making no mention of the Great Western Bengal Railway Company. This ambitious venture of his, connecting the Raniganj coalfields to Calcutta, was derailed by the colonial regime. Equally striking is the cursory treatment of southern India. As scholars like Raman Mahadevan have shown, there was no dearth of enterprise south of the Vindhyas even before Independence; nor was it confined to Madras city or the Nattukottai Chettiars and the Parrys, Binnys and Harveys.

But for all the blemishes, this is a compelling read for those wanting to learn how Indian business has evolved — and how some things haven’t changed much.