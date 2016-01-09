Book review: Catch me if you can

The leg in question is a woman’s and is accompanied by lyrics from a song by the American hard rock band, Blue Oyster Cult. The leg in question is a woman’s and is accompanied by lyrics from a song by the American hard rock band, Blue Oyster Cult.

Title: Career of Evil

Author: Robert Galbraith

Publisher: Hachette India

Pages: 495

Price: Rs 699

When Career of Evil, the third in JK Rowling’s crime series under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, opens, private detective Cormoran Strike is besieged with problems. Business has been ho-hum and his secretary Robin Ellacott, with whom he has crackling chemistry and a strictly professional relationship, is going through a rough patch with her long-time fiancé that Strike has no idea how to fix. But, it’s the severed human leg that is delivered to Robin by courier that throws things out of joint, quite literally.

The leg in question is a woman’s and is accompanied by lyrics from a song by the American hard rock band, Blue Oyster Cult. There is little doubt who the message is intended for: Strike’s deceased super-groupie mother had the very lyrics tattoed on an intimate part of her body. Soon, as it turns out, it isn’t a one-off murder. The killer has revenge on his mind, a macabre sense of humour, knowledge of Strike’s unsettling past and a capacity for unspeakable horrors. As the press dubs the murderer “the 21st-century Jack the Ripper”, Strike narrows his suspects down to three men with predilections of the worst sort — rape, paedophilia, domestic violence, prostitution and drug abuse.

As Strike’s search takes him across the country, Galbraith provides readers with plenty of action, and it’s evident that he (or rather Rowling, who admits in the acknowledgement that “Robert Galbraith has always felt like my own private playground…”) is having fun while at it — there is a dizzying profusion of details, plenty of red herrings and a veritable rogues’ gallery for Strike and Robin to comb through.

In a way, Career of Evil is Galbraith’s darkest novel yet. Much like the Harry Potter series, that began on a light-hearted note and moved into a darker zone, Galbraith’s novels too are gradually peeling off the mantle of sophistication that cloak urban life to reveal the grime underneath. “Strike knew how deeply ingrained was the belief that the evil conceal their dangerous predilections… When they wear them like bangles for all to see, the gullible populace laughs, calls it a pose or finds it strangely attractive,” Galbraith writes.

In both Strike’s previous outings, the murders were just the starting point, the tip of the iceberg which spiralled the novels into an exploration of the worlds of fashion and publishing. In both, Galbraith’s craft was closer to that of Agatha Christie or PD James than to modern day writers such as French sensation Pierre Lemaitre. Like a sociologist, he probed the cracks in society and the people who fell through them. In this though, Galbraith eschews the genteel and plunges straight into a heart of darkness. “He had not managed to scrub off all her blood.

A dark line like a parenthesis lay under the middle fingernail of his left hand. He set to digging it out, although he quite liked seeing it there: a memento of the previous day’s pleasures,” he writes of the serial killer. There is blood and gore, mutilations, and graphic murders that sometimes appear a tad contrived. Galbraith intersperses Strike’s investigation with chapters from the sociopath’s perspective and his delight in the mayhem he has carefully designed.

Yet, and this is where Galbraith falters, unlike Voldemort, or the antagonists in Lemaitre’s novels, for instance, the murderer at the heart of Career of Evil, is an unidimensional character, whose depravity has little to do with circumstances and choices and more with mental illness. Galbraith’s resolutions are not his strongest suit — The Silkworm suffered from an overdose of melodrama towards the end and Career of Evil walks the same path.

If the antagonist is a letdown, the character who dazzles the most in this novel is Robin. Galbraith uses this novel to flesh out her back story. Caught in a relationship that is stuck in a rut and a job where her partnership seems precarious, Robin’s anxieties, strength and the trauma that has shaped her identity is brought to life with a deftness of touch reminiscent of the vivid characterisations of Rowling’s Harry Potter series. And as the nightmare returns to haunt her during the present case, Robin emerges luminous and spirited, very much the heroine the novel required to hold it together when its pace flags.

