Blood, Fire and the Birth of a Nation

Book: The Colonel who would not repent: The Bangaladesh war and its uniqueet legacy

Author: Salil Tripathi

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 400

Price: Rs 595

Deb Mukharji

The title of the book is misleading and diminishes its comprehensive content. Colonel Farooq Rahman, who supervised the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, is a malignant figure who flits briefly through the pages. The protagonists are many: besides the main players in the Bangladesh political arena (which now increasingly resembles a Roman amphitheatre) over the years, there are freedom fighters from all strata of society, of all ages, who strived to shake off the West Pakistani yoke. Above all, are the women and men who suffered untold horrors in the reign of terror let loose by the Pakistan military.

If the focus of the book is on the 1971 war, its aftermath, and the politics of Bangladesh, there is also a recounting of history, of the partition of Bengal in 1905, the growing feeling of alienation among Muslims and the eventual emergence of East Pakistan. The British indifference to the 1943 famine, Churchill’s vicious attitude towards Bengalis who he considered “expendable, ungrateful colonial subjects”, is detailed.

Tripathi may have overstated his emphasis on Hindu objections to a separate, independent Muslim-majority state of Bengal. The seeds of the idea of Pakistan had germinated and grown among Bengali Muslims and it is not clear that they would have liked to cohabit with those they had come to see as exploiters. Further, neither the Congress nor the Muslim League leadership was amenable to the idea. The 1946 Calcutta killings under a Muslim League government had sounded the death knell for any united Bengal.

In this context, the author’s comment that the possible demand for an independent united Bengal if India should support East Pakistan was a matter of “crucial” concern to the Indian establishment in 1971 is incorrect. The issue would surely have been on the checklist of policy makers, but not a matter of concern. There were already too many millions of Hindu refugees in West Bengal for the idea to fly.

More likely, this “concern” was promoted by the United States and, as the author notes, by the western media. In the summer of 1971, a CIA officer in the US Embassy at Islamabad had queried me on my likely affiliation (as an Indian Bengali) if an independent Bangladesh should emerge.

Through Tripathi’s recollection of the actions of the Bangladeshi freedom fighters, what emerges is that it was, indeed, a people’s war, even if many had been inspired by Sheikh Mujib. Most remarkable and poignant are his interviews with rape victims, 40 years after the war. These were not casual attacks, but part of a declared policy of impregnating Bengali women to create a “purer” race. He also speaks to eyewitnesses of mass killings, which especially targeted Hindus.

Tripathi chronicles the many factors that led to the state of unrest in Bangladesh after liberation, including the possible errors of Mujib, who did not quite realise that the country to which he returned from a Pakistani prison was not the same he had left. Tripathi dwells on the possible external linkages of the authors of the 1975 coup. Major Zia-ur-Rahman, who fought under Mujib in 1971 and was made army chief after his death, remains an enigma.

There could have been greater reference to the summary executions, mainly of freedom fighters, which took place under his regime. As Tripathi puts it, “ connect all the dots….and you see an extremely clever and convoluted plot in which many rivals eliminate each other, leaving Zia the last man standing”. On Ershad, he could have dwelt on his corrupting influence on society and politics during his eight years in power, but does refer to his shadowy role in the murder of Manzur, accused of Zia’s assassination, before the trial.

Tripathi is distressed at the current politics in Bangladesh. His dismay at the deep animosity between the leaders of the two major parties and its consequences for the nation is understandable when seen through a conventional lens. More fundamentally, Bangladesh is coming to terms with an identity based both on Islam and its Bengali linguistic/cultural heritage. In his unfinished autobiography, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had commented that the people of Bangladesh were both Muslims and Bengalis, and saw no conflict between the two. The author perceptively notes, “It is that feeling — of being both and wanting both (Tagore and Nazrul) — Hindu or Muslim, and yet remain Bengali — that’s quintessential to understanding identity in Bangladesh”.

He recounts how at the Shahbag movement two years ago, he found people in traditional Islamic dress praying publicly for justice to be meted out to the perpetrators of extreme violence in 1971. He notes the homage paid to Jahanara Imam, who inspired the movement in the early 1990s to try war criminals, but incorrectly attributes its foundation to her. It was initiated by Col. Quazi Nuruzzaman, a noted freedom fighter and a sector commander.

It is not possible within the parameters of a brief review to deal comprehensively with a book written with journalistic flair and based on careful research, touching also on the contested number of those killed and the war crimes tribunal. The recent books by Srinath Raghavan and Gary Bass reminded readers of the horrors of 1971, but focussed on its external dimension. Tripathi fleshes out the extent of the sufferings and the incredible courage of real people, and is an invaluable addition to the literature on 1971.

The War has not always received the recognition it is due even within Bangladesh. Pakistani acolytes prefer to consider it a closed chapter, while the Awami League, under whose inspiration the masses may have been energised, seeks to take all credit. Salil Tripathi redresses the balance.

The author is former Indian ambassador to Nepal and Bangladesh.

