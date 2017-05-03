Latest News

Jean Stein, best-selling oral history author, dies in New York

Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday.

May 3, 2017
John Waters and Jean Stein attend The First Annual Norman Mailer Writers Colony Benefit Gala on October 20, 2009 in New York City.

Jean Stein, an author who wrote best-selling oral histories, has died in New York City. She was 83. Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stein was a former editor at the Paris Review. In 1970, she and editor George Plimpton produced the oral history “American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy.” Plimpton also edited Stein’s “Edie: American Girl,” an oral history of 1960s and Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick.

Last year, Random House published her book, “West of Eden: An American Place,” about Los Angeles and the American dream. In a statement, the publisher said they were “greatly saddened to hear the news” of Stein’s death.

