Authors, thinkers to grace ZEE JLF’s The British Library edition

With over 70 eminent authors and thinkers, the British Library here will be transformed into a literary platform as it hosts the first edition of ZEE JLF @The British Library this weekend.

To be held on May 20-21, the event would showcase South Asia’s unique multilingual literary heritage and highlight the festival’s global appeal.

ZEE JLF@The British Library is also the first of five cultural strands which form part of the Year of UK-India of Culture in 2017, celebrating the deep cultural ties and exchange between the two countries.

ZEE JLF@The British Library has unveiled the final list of authors who will grace the event which includes prominent writers and thinkers Arundhathi Subramaniam, Mihir S Sharma, Prajwal Parajuly, Meghnad Desai, Neel Madhav along with director Karan Johar and scientist Sharad Paul.

Writer and historian Roy Moxham and Indian MP Shashi Tharoor will debate colonialism’s claims of benefit and development in The Theft of the Raj: The British Empire in India.

Sunny Singh, will be in conversation with Laura Susijn, and Wei Ming Kam to discuss the challenges of a dominant mono-cultural literary landscape in Jhalak: Glimpses of Diversity.

Previously announced programme highlights include Oscar-winning British director Stephen Frears, who would be in conversation with journalist and writer Shrabani Basu to discuss her book ‘Victoria and Abdul’.

Writer, playwright and music historian Philip Norman would be seen in conversation with leading Indian journalist Ajoy Bose in a fascinating session that explores the magic and mystery of The Beatles in India.

Namita Gokhale would be in conversation with panelists – Tahmima Anam, Sarvat Hasin, Amit Chaudhuri and Kunal Basu as they share their insights on the art of the novel in “The Reading Room: Shaping the Novel”.

Literary exiles and migrants Amit Chaudhuri, Meera Syal, Prajwal Parajuly and Lila Azam Zanganeh would be seen comparing notes on whether emigration positively affects the writing of an author in Migrant Words.

While Swapan Dasgupta and Shashi Tharoor discuss the enduring mystery of India’s fascination with PG Wodehouse, festival co-director William Dalrymple and Anita Anand will discuss their book – Kohinoor.

