Author Anand Neelkantan pens book on Baahubali prequel

Popular author Anand Neelakantan, who penned books like Asura, Ajaya and Rise of Kali, is back with a bang working on the popular story Baahubali. The author announced that his book, titled Baahubali: Before The Beginning, is a prequel to the first part of the SS Rajamouli magnum opus Baahubali.

The story is about the rise of Sivagami. Reports suggest that the author would revisit the Mahishmati kingdom to explore the connection between Sivagami, the powerful women who ruled the kingdom, and Kattappa. Sivagami (played by actor Ramya Krishnan) is the mother of Baahubali, who played a major role in driving the first part of the story.

“One phone call from film-maker @ssrajamouli changed the course of my writing,” shared the author how his casual talk with Rajamouli shaped his book.

He also hinted that the call back to Baahubali: The Beginning will be a trilogy to be released in future. The book cover will be officially launched on January 20 at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2017.

A panel discussion will also be held at the event with the Baahubali crew, including Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Prasad Devineni.

While, Rajamouli had earlier hinted that “Baahubali 3 is on cards”, it can only be speculated that the director might take a cue from Neelkantan’s trilogy to track back another story for the third part.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali team is also gearing up for the release of the sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film is set to hit the screens on April 28 this year.

