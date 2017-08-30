Audiobook app to relish Bengali literature on the go

One can easily just snap on a pair of headphones or play it out loud and surrender to enriching content belonging to the books. (Source: Thinkstock Images) One can easily just snap on a pair of headphones or play it out loud and surrender to enriching content belonging to the books. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Want to soak in the gems of Bengali literature, but don’t have the time to read? Meet Power Talking Books which, its developers claim, is the “first and leading free Bangla audiobook app in India”.

Making reading easier on the go, the app provides access to a treasure-trove of rich Bengali literature: works of eminent Bengali authors like Sunil Gangopadhyay, Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Indranil Sanyal snd Suchitra Bhattacharya, among others.

One can easily just snap on a pair of headphones or play it out loud and surrender to enriching content belonging to mystery, novel, romance, social fiction, short story, surreal, suspense horror, motivational and science fiction genres.

“There is also a large number of people who cannot read Bengali but can talk and understand. The app will also be a boon for the visually challenged,” said Power Publishers founder Pinaki Ghosh while introducing the app here on Tuesday. The app has a free section consisting of single short stories and a subscription section (at Rs 200 annually) consisting of novels and short story collections.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App