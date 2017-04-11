Asha Parekh’s autobiography ‘The Hit Girl’ launched by Salman Khan

‘They don’t make them like her any more,’ wrote Salman Khan in his foreword for Asha Parekh’s autobiography. ‘They don’t make them like her any more,’ wrote Salman Khan in his foreword for Asha Parekh’s autobiography.

In a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday (April 10), the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood launched the biography of yesteryears actress Asha Parekh’s autobiography ‘The Hit Girl’, for which he’s written the Foreword as well. Authored by celebrated film critic and author Khalid Mohamed,the book covers the life and times of an actress who ruled the hearts of many in the 1960s and 1970s.

Thanking Salman for writing the forward of her book, Asha said: “When the idea came if I should go for an autobiography, questions came to my mind. However, I speak the truth in my book; I tried to be honest without sensationalising anything. I am thankful to all the people who supported me in film industry and my fans to keep showing their interest in my work and life.”

The event was also attended by many iconic personalities including Salim Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Waheeda Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Arpita Khan and Imran Khan, among many others. The book has been published by Om Books International.

Speaking at the event, Salman Khan quipped that he won’t be able to write his autobiography. “I don’t think I deserve to be here but feeling really honoured as Asha aunty is very dear to our family. Writing a autobiography, unveiling life story is very tough, I won’t be able to write one… I think Dharam ji (Dharmendra) will understand why,” he said.

In his endearing Foreword to the book, Khan wrote: “They don’t make them like her any more. In fact, Asha Parekh, Ashaji, represented the swinging era of the 1960s. An all-rounder, she was especially good at dance numbers, had a flair for comedy, emoted simply and effortlessly. Even if situations in the screenplay were incredible, she made them credible by never going over the top. She was the darling not only of the audience but also of film producers and directors who would rush to sign her on for a movie since she guaranteed box-office success.”

Read more excerpts from the Foreword to ‘The Hit Girl’ here.

