Arundhati Roy out of Man Booker race

Arundhati Roy’s latest novel, “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” has failed to make the cut for the shortlist of six books for The Man Booker Prize (Fiction) 2017. The announcement made Wednesday by the judging committee, which is dominated by American heavyweights competing against British fiction.

Among the novels that have made it to the shortlist are Paul Auster’s “4321”, “History of Wolves” by Emily Fridlund, the much deserving “Exit West” by Pakistani-UK writer Mohsin Hamid, “Elmet” by Fiona Mozley, “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders and Ali Smith’s “Autumn”.

This shortlists of the Man Booker Prize (Fiction) 2017 was whittled down from the long list of 13 books to make a further compelling race between six novels that are running for the much-coveted prize. The competition is judged by Baroness Lola Young (Chair), Lila Azam Zanganeh, Sarah Hall, Tom Phillips and Colin Thubron.

Roy’s novel was considered among the top competitors in the race and was earlier described as a “significant” work of fiction. Widely hailed by international critics, Roy’s novel was thought to be a sure-name in the short list — but the Booker never fails to surprise. American heavyweights Paul Auster and George Saunders are the most known faces on the list.

Last year’s winner was “The Sellout by Paul Beatty”, while “A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James” was victorious in 2015. Earlier this year, the International Prize was won by Israel’s David Grossman with “A Horse Walks Into A Bar”.

The announcement of the shortlist precedes the prizegiving ceremony on October 17, when the final winner for 2017 will be revealed. The winner will take home 50,000 pounds prize money at a glittery event, often said to be the Oscars of the literary world.

