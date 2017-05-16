Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book, Sita: Warrior of Mithila; see it here

Amish Tripathi’s highly anticipated book, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, will release on May 29, 2017. Amish Tripathi’s highly anticipated book, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, will release on May 29, 2017.

Actress Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of celebrated author Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book, Sita: Warrior of Mithila at an event in Mumbai.

The video trailer – which spans over 50 seconds – was launched on Tuesday (May 16) at the Granth Bookstore in Juhu, provides fans a glimpse of Sita, the fearless warrior as has been depicted in his book. Tripathi, who is known for his expertise in mythology and his unique treatment of the same, presents Sita in a new light — as a warrior. Going by the visuals, his Sita is a strong and independent woman.

Commenting on the trailer, Tripathi said: “I am delighted to have launched this trailer, to give an audio-visual image of Lady Sita the way she is in my book. And I am equally delighted that Alia, a strong woman achiever who has balanced commercial cinema with social messages, graced this event to launch the trailer.”

The author shared the trailer online.

Watch it here.

Speaking at the launch event, Bhatt said, “It was great to have met Amish for the first time for his new book Sita – Warrior of Mithila’s trailer launch. And I am glad that our first meeting will be so special. I have read the Immortals of Meluha and loved it. I think Amish has a knack of expressing our mythology in a very contemporary modern way. He is bold and brave and I like that about his books! His books are not just books…They are an experience!”

The much-awaited book will release on May 29. This is his second book in the Ramayana series. The first was Scion of Ikshvaku.

