A sequel but not exactly a sequel: Amish Tripathi on Book 2 of Ram Chandra Series

Book two of the Ram Chandra Series will be “a sequel but not exactly a sequel of Scion of Ikshvaku”, author Amish Tripathi says about his upcoming book.

During an interactive Facebook Live Session, Tripathi said that the book is set for an end May or early June release.

The “Scion of Ikshvaku”, his fourth book released in the year 2015 was the first of the Ram Chandra series.

During the session, Tripathi also talked about his feelings prior to the release of a book.

“While writing I am not nervous at all because I don’t think of anyone. I don’t think about critics, publishers and not even readers. But when the marketing phase begins, I become nervous with thoughts like will the readers like and buy the book and will the publishers recover their money,” he mentioned.

Asked about the preparation and intense research that goes into the making of a book, Tripathi said: “I have been doing research for the past 37 years for my books without even realising that I am doing it for my books. I read a lot. I read 4-5 books every month. And I’ve been reading at that pace for decades. I guess that’s how I’ve learnt much of the knowledge that goes into my books.”

Tripathi, along with Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will release the title of the new book and share details about it on March 22 on the author’s Facebook page.

Tripathi marked his debut in Indian fiction in 2010 with “Immortals of Meluha”, which has sold over 100,000 copies. Then came “The Secret of Nagas”, “The Oath of Vayuputras”, which collectively comprised The Shiva Trilogy.

