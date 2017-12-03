A Dragon for My Demons

Picture this: Debi Gliori at work. Picture this: Debi Gliori at work.

Tell us about your new book, Night Shift (Hot Key Books).

I wanted to make a book on depression as I suffered from the illness myself. I know when it is coming. I can see it from a long way off. I made those drawings at the beginning of another episode four years ago. It was a way of conveying what depression feels like.

Is it for children?

It isn’t. I wanted it to be for adults but my publisher felt it was for young adults. There is a terrifying statistic that the average age for the first incident of depression, back in the 1960s, was 45, nowadays it is 14. So they think children of 14 years and above need a book like this to validate their experience, and let them know that they are not alone.

How tough was it to work on this book?

Some of the drawings triggered feelings. I couldn’t bear to look at them, so I covered them with a sheet. Sometimes, they would make me feel worse.

Why did you name it Night Shift?

In a depressive illness, one of the symptoms is that you can’t sleep at night. The worst times are at night, though day time isn’t much fun either.

In the book, you have used a dragon to symbolise depression.

Dragons are mythical and nobody believes in them, or can see them. When the girl is sitting with the psychiatrist, there is a huge dragon leaning on her shoulder. She can feel it, but he can’t see it.

Traditionally, dragons were also keepers of secrets and guardians of treasure. Depression is also a secret thing. You keep it hidden because people who have it are ashamed of it, they think it’s their fault. Though I hate depression, it has taught me a great deal. In a way, it has given me a great treasure.

What are you writing at the moment?

A light-hearted picture book on a child who wants a pet. It’s really silly and it makes me laugh. I am fed up of doing serious subjects; I need a little bit of laughter in my life.

What are the other issues you would like to write about in future?

Inequality — there are heaps of stuff in this world, if we all shared it, and there would be enough for all of us. And war — how it makes people into refugees.

What are the challenges facing a children’s writer today?

I have been in the field for a very long time and I think it is becoming harder now. Publishers are getting younger, and sometimes, I have a lesser rapport with them. They are frightened to do difficult books.

It took a while for me to find a publisher for Night Shift. I have quite done a few books that would not have been published if I had written them today, like one on climate change.

