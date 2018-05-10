Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 10: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut pack a punch in statement wear

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 10: Deepika Padukone (L), Kangana Ranaut take their style quotient up a notch. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 10: Deepika Padukone (L), Kangana Ranaut take their style quotient up a notch. (Source: Instagram)

From Sonam Kapoor’s grand wedding celebrations to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone casting spells at the Met Gala with their gorgeous designer ensembles, the past few days have seemed like a fashion tour. Now with the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018, which began on May 8, we are hoping to see more of haute couture looks from the celebs.

Much like every year, this year too, we kept a close watch on who wore what and while Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at Cannes in a checkered outfit, Kangana Ranaut, who’s attending the event for the very first time owing to her association with liquor brand Grey Goose, looked stunning in a black shimmery sari by Sabyasachi.

Let’s take a look at the top trends of the day — who is wearing what and how you can add it to your wardrobe.