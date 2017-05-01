‘You have to be your own artiste’

Aniruddha Knight during a Bharatanatyam performance Aniruddha Knight during a Bharatanatyam performance

Thirty five-year-old Aniruddha Knight speaks to us in a thick American accent — of nritta and nritya, manodharma (improvisations within the grammar of music), aesthetics of Bharatanatyam and his grandmother, the iconic Tanjore Balasaraswati, celebrated for being one of the finest Bharatanatyam dancers in the world. However, the passion in his conversations that veer around dance doesn’t stem from Balasaraswati. In fact, he doesn’t remember much of what the world talks about the legendary dancer — her mysterious persona, art and life.

He only knows the legend through his mother Lakshmi Knight, Balasaraswati’s only child, who married Douglas Knight, an American who had come to Chennai to learn mridangam from Balasaraswati’s brothers. “By virtue of the legacy, Balamma remains an idol, but Lakshmi Knight was my guru. My mother would always reminisce about how Balamma always felt that I’ll be a dancer. I was four when my grandmother passed away, so I do not remember much but my mother would talk of her so fondly,” says Aniruddha, who will open the Young Dancers Festival as a part of World Dance Day Celebrations organised by Natya Vriksha in Delhi.

Balasaraswati, famous musician Vina Dhammamal’s grandaughter and Aniruddha’s grandmother, learnt her steps in a devadasi household and became the first woman to take the form to the US and Europe, astounding everyone with her abhinaya. She learnt the dance around the time when the Devadasi Bill was being debated in Parliament and people were raising questions about the morality of Dasiattam practitioners (Dasiattam was the original form of Bharatanatyam, performed by devadasis). Her famous altercation with Rukmini Devi Arundale, over what was appropriate dance content, is well-known.

Coming from the same traditional matrilineal family, where women danced and men performed on instruments, not many expected Aniruddha to dance; even though he would twirl in front of his Balamma as a three-year-old while she would try to keep the beat. Schooled in India and the US, he acquired a degree in International Relations and wanted to be a diplomat. In fact, there was a time he didn’t want to dance at all. But somehow, dance and the arts were always present. “There is this way in which you automatically inherit it. I am the first male dancer but not the first male performer from the family. It’s particularly a woman’s world because there is a lot of shringar ras but that’s never been an issue with me. It’s all about the approach to the dance form that can have a male and a female representation,” says Aniruddha.

But the young dancer is firm on the fact that he isn’t presenting nostalgia from his grandmother’s world. “It’s a boon and burden at the same time. People come with certain ideas of what they’ll see and imbibe. A lot of them come with the concept of nostalgia but it’s not my duty to provide them with the idea that sells, that it’ll be nostalgic, because you have to be your own artiste. You have to value your previous generations of gurus but you have to hold your own ground too,” he adds.

His performance today will follow the traditional format of margam. “It has been done by my grandmother too. But it’s all about the interpretation at that time. I am always nervous performing it,” he says. Delhi, says Aniruddha, provides him with a different kind of appreciation to dance. “Bharatanatyam is mostly all choreographed. Most of what I perform is about manodharma — spot improvisation and spontaneity — something that exists in north Indian dance forms such as Kathak, which the audience here appreciates,” says Aniruddha, also the Artistic Director of Balasaraswati Institute for the Performing Arts, Chennai, which is run out of the legend’s house.

He is currently training a slew of underprivileged children in Bharatanatyam. “Dance has become quite elite. You need a lot of status and money to be able to dance today. This is my way of giving back to dance and the society,” says Aniruddha. Aniruddha Knight will perform at the IIC Auditorium, Max Mueller Marg, Delhi, 6.30 pm onwards. Entry is Free

