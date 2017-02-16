Gear up for the world’s largest handicrafts and gifts fair

The IHGF- Delhi fair has made significant contribution to the handicrafts trade. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The IHGF- Delhi fair has made significant contribution to the handicrafts trade. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

More than 3,000 exhibitors, including 900 permanent marts from all over the country, will be showcasing products in 14 different categories at the 43rd edition of world’s largest handicrafts and gifts fair that opens here on Thursday.

Recognised by the Limca Book of World Records as “the world’s largest congregation of handicrafts exhibitors under one roof,” Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF)- Delhi Fair Spring 2017 will be held at at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida Expressway.

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) is the organiser of the fair and a nodal agency for promotion and development of handicraft exports from the country.

The fair will be held from February 16 – 20, spread over an area of 1,97,000 sq. metres, informed Executive Director, EPCH, Rakesh Kumar.

“The IHGF- Delhi fair has made significant contribution to the handicrafts trade from India. It has not only enabled Indian exporters to participate in the show in large numbers and secure orders but has also enabled foreign buyers to source their requirements from India at one place, one time and under one roof,” said Kumar.

Over 6,500 foreign buyers from more than 80 countries, buying agents based in India and domestic retail volume buyers are expected to visit the mega fair to source their requirements.

Dinesh Kumar, Chairman, EPCH said that despite the fact that USA and Europe have been major buyers of India, the focus of EPCH is now on new emerging markets in hitherto unexplored and under-explored regions like Latin America, Central Asia (CIS), Africa and South East Asia.

One of the main highlights of the show will be a thematic display of products from North Eastern Region and Jodhpur Mega cluster.

A theme pavilion on wooden handicrafts items produced from legally procured wood and certified under Vriksh (an indigenous Indian Timber Legality assessment and Verification scheme) will also be setup to showcase the best of wooden handicrafts items.