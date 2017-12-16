World Telugu Conference begins on colourful note in Hyderabad

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu formally inaugurated the five-day event at a glittering ceremony at Lal Bahadur Stadium. (Source: @VPSecretariat/ Twitter) Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu formally inaugurated the five-day event at a glittering ceremony at Lal Bahadur Stadium. (Source: @VPSecretariat/ Twitter)

The World Telugu Conference (WTC) began on a colourful note here on Friday as Telugus from across the world gathered to discuss preservation and promotion of the language.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu formally inaugurated the five-day event at a glittering ceremony at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan and Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao addressed the inaugural session.

The inaugural also saw classical dance by 30 artistes, highlighting the rich Telugu culture. There was also a laser show and fireworks to mark the beginning of mega literary and cultural event.

More than 8,000 delegates from both the Telugu-speaking states, other parts of India and 42 other countries are attending the WTC being organized by the Telangana government. The participants include well-known Telugu poets, writers, literary figures and artistes.

Delighted to be present at the inaugural of World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ImzAURFDKM — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 15, 2017

This is the first World Telugu Conference after Telangana State was formed in 2014.

In his inaugural address, Venkaiah Naidu spoke about the greatness of Telugu language. He said after his mother, the mother tongue had given him the maximum happiness.

He said that one who forgets his mother, his mother tongue and place of birth is not a human being.

Underlining the need to respect teachers, he remarked that Google can never replace a teacher. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated his teacher on the occasion.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements with the deployment of 3,000 personnel in and around the stadium.

