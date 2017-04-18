Latest News

World Heritage Day: Twitterati put up stunning pictures of Incredible India

From Taj Mahal to Konark Temple and Elephanta Caves, we have a total of 35 world heritage sites that have been recognised by UNESCO.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 18, 2017 6:04 pm
world heritage day, world heritage day twitter, world heritage day pictures, world heritage day india, heritage monuments india, taj mahal, humayun's tomb, world heritage sites, unesco, fatehpur sikri, bhimbetka, ellora, ajanta, elephanta, lifestyle, art and culture, indian express, indian express news World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A thing from the past, heritage is the legacy that we hand down from one generation to another. And to celebrate international monuments and sites, World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. This year, the theme for the day is sustainable tourism as a connection to UN’s International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

ALSO SEE | World Heritage Sites in India

India has a total of 35 world heritage sites that have been recognised by UNESCO. From Taj Mahal to Konark Temple and Elephanta Caves, we have an abundance of ancestry memorials. To bring into everyone’s eyes of how vulnerable these sites are, and to raise awareness about the effort it takes to preserve them, a special day is dedicated for it.

To mark the day, Twitter users went on to share some stunning pictures of heritage monuments from across the country – and even around the world – on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets.

Interestingly in 2016, three UNESCO heritage sites were added from India — Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex, Sikkim’s Khangchendzonga National Park (home to the world’s third highest peak Mount Khangchendzonga) and the ruins of Nalanda University in Bihar, which was a rare decision since this included all three proposals forwarded by the country for consideration.

The proposal for World Heritage Day first came about as the International Day for Monuments and Sites in 1982, and it was subsequently adopted by UNESCO the following year. Every year, several activities are organised by government bodies to raise awareness around the need to protect, preserve and restore monuments and heritage sites, which include seminars to basic school-level competitions for kids.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 18: Latest News