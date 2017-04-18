World Heritage Day: Twitterati put up stunning pictures of Incredible India

World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. (Source: Thinkstock Images) World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A thing from the past, heritage is the legacy that we hand down from one generation to another. And to celebrate international monuments and sites, World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. This year, the theme for the day is sustainable tourism as a connection to UN’s International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

India has a total of 35 world heritage sites that have been recognised by UNESCO. From Taj Mahal to Konark Temple and Elephanta Caves, we have an abundance of ancestry memorials. To bring into everyone’s eyes of how vulnerable these sites are, and to raise awareness about the effort it takes to preserve them, a special day is dedicated for it.

To mark the day, Twitter users went on to share some stunning pictures of heritage monuments from across the country – and even around the world – on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets.

Our heritage, Our Pride. Posting this SandArt of mine for #WorldHeritageDay. Let’s keep our monuments clean. pic.twitter.com/w9EznsdK8q — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 18, 2017

Artist Manas Sahoo creates sand sculpture on #WorldHeritageDay.#HeritageofIndia pic.twitter.com/4MsWCbf3LS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 18, 2017

1860s :: Taj Mahal Surrounded by Trees #WorldHeritageDay (Photo – Samuel Bourne/ National Gallery of Canada ) pic.twitter.com/WS7pF6GmAP — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 18, 2017

18th April is the #WorldHeritageDay.This year’s theme is “Cultural heritage & Sustainable tourism”Come & #VisitMaharashtra‘s heritage sites pic.twitter.com/LMZxagECHb — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) April 18, 2017

My latest visits to UNESCO and soon-to-be UNESCO sites. Rooting for Aihole and Badami on #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/FaxMN4dTxH — Swati Sinha (@recipe4travel) April 18, 2017

World Heritage Day is shared wealth of humankind protection and preserving this valuable asset demands the collective efforts globally. pic.twitter.com/QYYBvDnbzu — Shyamal Garua (@Tamluk_Shyamal) April 18, 2017

The Great Stupa Built in 3rd Century B.C by Emperor Ashoka In Sanchi , Madhya Pradesh #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/4rJfX8tW5a — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 18, 2017

Interestingly in 2016, three UNESCO heritage sites were added from India — Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex, Sikkim’s Khangchendzonga National Park (home to the world’s third highest peak Mount Khangchendzonga) and the ruins of Nalanda University in Bihar, which was a rare decision since this included all three proposals forwarded by the country for consideration.

The proposal for World Heritage Day first came about as the International Day for Monuments and Sites in 1982, and it was subsequently adopted by UNESCO the following year. Every year, several activities are organised by government bodies to raise awareness around the need to protect, preserve and restore monuments and heritage sites, which include seminars to basic school-level competitions for kids.

