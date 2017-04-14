Vishu 2017 Wishes: Best Vishu SMS, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Quotes

Happy Vishu! (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Happy Vishu! (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Hindu new year festival, Vishu is celebrated across the states of Kerala and Karnataka. Signifying the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi, it is observed on the first day of the month called Medam. This year, it falls on April 14. Malayali Hindus worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna on the day, and also visit temples to have a Vishukkani Kazhcha (viewing). Vishu is observed in the early hours of the day in the house of God such as Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple or Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple.

Infused with the same spirit, new year festivals are celebrated all across the nation in different names around the same time — such as Ugadhi in Andhra Pradesh and in Karnataka, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab. Families mark the day by preparing Vishukkani, which means “what is seen first on Vishu.”

Send your near and dear ones greetings of the festival. Here are some of the best wishes you can share with families and friends:

* Start the year with a smile,

Celebrate with the family and share the memories.

Cherish the experience and treasure it.

Let the happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year.

Happy Vishu!

(Source: Prokerala.com) (Source: Prokerala.com)

* Vishu promises of a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life!

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

* From this Vishu, I wish the each day will be filled with cheer and joy.

Live your life to the fullest and dream big.

May the Lord krishna shower all his blessings on you

Happy Vishu!

(Source: Festival Chakka) (Source: Festival Chakka)

* May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness and fulfillment.

Have a prosperous Vishu!

(Source: DGreetings) (Source: DGreetings)

* Let this Vishu give you the strength to do all that you

dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do.

Happy Vishu! Let this be a delightful year,

filled with delightful things in each of its days.

(Source: Birdstone.org) (Source: Birdstone.org)

* May Lord Vinayagar shower his divine blessings on you and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations!

(Source: YouTube) (Source: YouTube)

* B4 the celebration starts,

B4 nostalgia sets in,

B4 u get busy &

B4 the network gets jammed,

Let Me Wish U “A FABULOUS HAPPY VISHU”

(Source: 365Greetings.com) (Source: 365Greetings.com)

* The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness at your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu Kani!

