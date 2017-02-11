Vintage car rally season kicks off February 17

File Photo: February 2015. The 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally 2015 (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna) File Photo: February 2015. The 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally 2015 (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna)

A royal rendezvous with hand-picked Vintage and Classic cars and motorcycles is all set to take us down the memory lane as the the seventh edition of the 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show returns to the Capital later this month. Scheduled to take place from February 17 to 19, this year’s edition will see a major participation from the US, France, Germany, Italy and UK, the organisers said at a press conference on Friday.

The vintage drive will witness rare cars dating from pre-World War II era to the glorious 1960s. One of the very precious and exclusive vintage cars on display would be a 1911 Silver Ghost from London.

Along with a sensational display of vintage beauties from venerated collectors and car enthusiasts, the audience will also experience the classic and vintage car-race on February 19 at the Buddh International F1 Track in Greater Noida.

“The 7th edition of vintage car rally will be organized at a much larger scale and is expected to have more eyeballs than the previous editions owing to the enthusiastic and stylish atmosphere,” said Madan Mohan, Founder and Managing Trustee of the annual event.

“With nearly 100 hand-picked vintage and classic cars from India, Germany, France, US, Italy and UK, this year’s rally will be grander than the previous editions. The vision of the event is to place India as a world-class global motoring tourism destination,” he added.

The spectacular cars will be accompanied by 25 motorbikes from many parts of the world, the organisers said. It was also revealed that dance performances and food delicacies from various parts of the country would add charm to the event.