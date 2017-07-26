Veteran artist Haroon Khimani, 83, to showcase his latest work in Mumbai

Haroon Khimani’s paintings will explore the fundamental existential dilemma of destruction and recreation. Haroon Khimani’s paintings will explore the fundamental existential dilemma of destruction and recreation.

Haroon Khimani might be an octogenarian but it has not lessened his love for art. The 83-year-old — who always seeks to discover the beauty of nature, mostly in collapsed structures and disasters, be it natural or man-made — will soon showcase his latest contemporary retrospective visual arts exhibition titled ‘Descent’ in Mumbai. His paintings will explore the fundamental existential dilemma of destruction and recreation, steeped into potential energy of rebuilding.

“There is an ethical side to nature which borders between ‘being’ and ‘nothingness’. That inspires me the most. For the artist, it is a chance to step inside their own creations, to appear in a visual story and establish an interaction. Creating a super sensual existence on the canvass is an intense personal experience. In my paintings you will see nature acts as a backdrop that determines human fate. Everything is in a flux. Ultimately the desperate elements form a whole and add to the tempo of narrative,” Khimani said in a statement.

P.No.186 Title House Made Unmade Size 36 X 48 inch Medium Acrylic Collage. P.No.186 Title House Made Unmade Size 36 X 48 inch Medium Acrylic Collage.

The veteran artist, has earlier stated on his website, “Beauty has a new definition for me. My paintings look like landscapes but there is unusual magnitude of structural juxtaposition, depth, recession and space created by colours perceived through black and white tones. We all are habituated to see beauty in limited terms but in disorganised and chaotic nature new beauty forms are created by self-destruction of the existing structures. Nature does this wonderfully but it depends upon our outlook to see the beauty in it. In fact, at such junctures we are emotionally driven to sympathy towards sufferers and dislocated mass, which leads us to see the pathetic and helpless part of it rather than the aesthetic value.”

P. No. 190 Title Picture of Joy Bound Acrylic Collage 36 X 48 inch. P. No. 190 Title Picture of Joy Bound Acrylic Collage 36 X 48 inch.

If you are a lover of nature and art then you should definitely head to his exhibition.

Where: The Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Date: August 1-7

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

