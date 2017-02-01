Vasant Panchami 2017 date and time in India, and Saraswati Puja date and time

Today, students seek blessings from goddess Saraswati for good results in exams. Today, students seek blessings from goddess Saraswati for good results in exams.

Vasant Panchami marks the onset of spring. Considered as an auspicious day, the festival follows the Hindu calendar and falls on the fifth day (panchami) of the lunar month of Magha. This year, Vasant Panchami is being celebrated on February 1. According to Drikpanchang, the Panchami tithi begins at 3.41am and ends at 2.20pm and the puja mahurat is said to be between 7.13am and 12.34pm.

ALSO READ | Basant Panchami 2017: Wishes, SMS, greetings, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook pictures to share with loved ones

Celebrated by Hindus, the festivals observed on this day include Saraswati Puja also known as Shree Panchami, Basant Festival of Kites in Punjab and Haryana, Sufi Basant and more. People visit the temple and pray to goddess Saraswati – the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Along with student, schools and educational institutions seek blessings from the goddess as well, and the famous Saraswati shloka, Ya Kundendu, is recited by most.

RELATED | Significance and importance of Basant Panchami 2017

This day is also considered as an auspicious day to begin work. It is also considered very auspicious to get married or perform house warming ceremony (griha pravesh) on the day of Vasant Panchami.

Interestingly, the colour yellow holds great significance during Vasant Panchami as it is associated with the colour of mustard flowers that bloom during this season, so wearing the hue is also encouraged.

Celebrations and traditions

* In addition to Saraswati Puja celebrations, people across Punjab and Haryana observe the Basant Festival of Kites with great enthusiasm. At Amritsar’s Harmandir Sahib the Sikhs initiate singing of the Basant Raga that continues till the first day of Vaisakh. Also, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, the Sikhs organise a fair at the renowned gurudwara of Guru-ka-Lahore.

* Basant Sufi is also celebrated by Muslims at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah and the dargah of Chishti.

* In Bihar’s Aurangabad district, people celebrate this day as the birthday of Deo Sun-god, whose shrine was set up by King Aila of Prayagraj on the day of Vasant Panchami.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd