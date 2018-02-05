Valentine’s Week Days 2018 Full List, Schedule, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

As much as people in love argue that they do not need a day or a week to celebrate their bond, Valentine’s week continues to be observed with a lot of excitement and fervour. Here are the different days of Valentine’s week and their importance.(Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) As much as people in love argue that they do not need a day or a week to celebrate their bond, Valentine’s week continues to be observed with a lot of excitement and fervour. Here are the different days of Valentine’s week and their importance.(Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

While many of us have come to be of the opinion that there need not be just one day in the calendar to celebrate love, when it is Valentine’s month of the year, mush and love is inevitably found in the air. Yes, the Valentine’s Week is around the corner and if you are still wondering how to surprise your loved ones or just make them feel special, then we suggest you bring your A-game on. Or if you are among those who have been trying to muster their courage to ask their crushes out, well, you know there’s no better time than this. And in case you are not planning to give them a surprise on February 14 itself, you have the entire seven days leading up to the big V-day. Building up the hype of Valentine’s Day are the seven days that come before — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day — in that order before the big V-Day comes a-calling.

While these days make for a fundamental part of pop-culture and contemporary love stories, they also happen to have their own significance, to begin with. As much as people in love argue that they do not need a day or a week to celebrate their bond, Valentine’s week continues to be observed with a lot of excitement and fervour. Here are the different days of Valentine’s week and their importance.

Rose Day

Celebrated on February 7, this day marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. Nothing spells love as gifting a bouquet of red roses does, so what better than making your loved ones feel special these beautiful flowers, that are also available in colours other than red.

Propose Day

Celebrated on February 8, if you are planning to confess your love to your crush, then this is THE day for you. And even if you are blissfully in love, make the day special for your loved ones anyway by planning a special proposal, maybe? Plan a perfect date, gift him/her a beautiful bunch of roses and pop the question!

Chocolate Day

Celebrated on February 9, this day takes it a step forward. Make your bond special with the only thing that is sweeter than love — chocolates. We rarely know anybody who would have the heart to say no to chocolates and gifting them huge bars of delicious, creamy chocolate is just another way to keep the love going.

Teddy Day

Celebrated on February 10, this day exclusively celebrates the love women have for adorable, stuffed toys. What better than a fluffy, soft teddy bear toy to hold on to, when you drift off to sleep?

Promise Day

Celebrated on February 11, this day signifies the importance of commitment and the promise of being together that the couple has made to each other. Make your loved one feel special by emphasising on just how much they mean to you on this day. Even better, say your wedding vows to each other, again!

Hug Day

This day celebrates a very beautiful expression of love — a warm, comfortable hug from your loved ones that will make you forget all your problems. Give your loved one a tight, bone crushing hug to let them know they are loved.

Kiss Day

Celebrated on February 13, this day marks the special moments that loved ones share with each other, including the times when they steal kisses from each other. Let your special ones feel loved and cared for as you gift him/her a gentle, loving kiss on this day.

Valentine’s Day

Celebrated on February 14, the day observes love in all its forms, shapes and sizes. Couples take time out from their schedules, make plans for spending quality time with each other and generally make each other feel loved.

