Valentine’s Day Week 2017: Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day

It is that time of the year when love in all its forms and types is celebrated. Yes, it is Valentine’s Week, starting from February 7 to February 14. Especially around this time, happily-in-love couples make the time and efforts to make their loved ones feel special. They mark the day by exchanging gifts and spending quality time with each other. Building up the hype of Valentine’s Day are the seven days that come before — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day — in that order before the big V-Day comes a-calling.

Other than being a significant part of pop culture, each day of Valentine's Week also has its own significance. As much as people in love argue that they do not need a day or a week to celebrate their bond, Valentine's week is celebrated with vigour. Here are the different days of Valentine's week and their importance.

Rose Day

Celebrated on February 7, Valentine’s week begins with this day. Nothing says love as a bouquet of red roses does, so what better than gifting your special ones these beautiful flowers, that are also available in colours other than red.

Propose Day

Celebrated on February 8, this day is an important day, especially if you are planning to declare your love to the person you are absolutely smitten by. Plan a perfect date, gift him/her a beautiful bunch of roses and pop the question!

Chocolate Day

Celebrated on February 9, this day signifies the importance of the only thing that is sweeter than love — chocolates. A lot of women love chocolates and gifting them huge bars of delicious, creamy chocolate is just another way to keep the love going.

Teddy Day

Celebrated on February 10, this day exclusively celebrates the love women have for adorable, stuffed toys. What better than a fluffy, soft teddy bear toy to hold on to, when you drift off to sleep?

Promise Day

Celebrated on February 11, this day signifies the importance of commitment and the promise of being together that the couple has made to each other. Make your loved one feel special by reiterating your love for him/her on this day.

Kiss Day

Celebrated on February 12, this day marks the special moments that loved ones share with each other, including the times when they steal kisses from each other. Let your special one feel loved and cared for as you gift him/her a gentle, loving kiss on this day.

Hug Day

Celebrated on February 13, this day marks another important expression of love — a warm, comfortable hug from your loved ones that will make you forget all your problems. Give your loved one a tight, bone crushing hug to let them know they are loved.

Valentine’s Day

Celebrated on February 14, the day commemorates love in all its forms, shapes and sizes. Couples take time out from their schedules, make plans for spending quality time with each other and generally make each other feel loved.

